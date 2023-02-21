EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — It took the Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team one possession Tuesday night to show there would be no letdown after the biggest win in the program’s history.

Point guard DJ Germann grabbed the opening tap and found Keon Elliot open on the right wing. Elliot swished a 3-pointer, and the Eagles never looked back.

Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 11 of his 23 points in the first quarter to propel the third-seeded Eagles to a 69-48 win over 14th-seeded Millville in a South Jersey Group IV first-round game. EHT jumped out to an 18-4 lead. The Eagles will host 11th-seeded ACIT at 6 p.m. Thursday in the sectional quarterfinals.

“I took smart shots,” Reyes said. “I didn’t force the game. I let the game come to me. The ball just kept getting in my hands, and I kept getting to the bucket.”

EHT (24-5), ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, was coming off a 63-60 victory over St. Augustine Prep in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title game.

“Even though we won the CAL, we just turned the page,” Reyes said. “It’s a new season with the state playoffs. We had a lot of energy coming in. This is a big win, but keep going one game at a time.”

Coach Cameron Bell warned the Eagles before Tuesday’s game about what happened the last time EHT beat St. Augustine.

The Eagles downed the Hermits 60-52 in a Jan. 27 regular-season game. The next day, EHT lost to Cherokee 37-34. Adding to the danger of a letdown was that Millville was also no ordinary 14th seed. The Thunderbolts (14-10) won the CAL American Division.

“We beat the Prep on a Friday night, and we went up and played Cherokee (on a Saturday afternoon), and we laid an egg,” Bell said. “If we lay an egg tonight, our season is over. Don’t let that happen.”

The Eagles didn’t. EHT built its lead with its speedy transition game. The Eagles converted turnovers, and Millville missed shots into fast-break layups.

“No one can really run with us,” Reyes said. “When we keep running and running, it gasses other teams down. We have a lot of energy.”

EHT built on its fast start. Jake Karp came off the bench to sink a 3-pointer from the left corner in the closing seconds of the second quarter to give EHT a 31-18 halftime lead. Christian Rando began the second half with another basket from beyond the arc. The Eagles’ lead stretched to 24 points in the second half. Germann finished with 18 points, two steals and four assists. Donte Smith led Millville with 19.

EHT will meet an unexpected opponent in the next round. ACIT, the No. 11 seed, upset sixth-seeded Cherokee 52-48 Tuesday. ACIT is located in Mays Landing, just a few minutes from EHT. The schools have yet to play each other this season.

“As far as energy and enthusiasm, we couldn’t ask for anything better than to have ACIT in this gym,” Bell said. “This building is going to be jumping on Thursday.”

Millville 8 10 13 17 — 48

EHT 20 11 19 19 — 69

M: Merrill 13, Smith 19, Pickett 2, Barriento 3, Foster 2, Ford 5, Todd 2, Adams 2

EHT: Elliot 9, Germann 18, Reyes 23, Wilkins 6, Rando 3, Karp 3, Moore 5, Holliday 2