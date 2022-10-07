No.11 St. Joseph wins defensive battle at Ocean City, 7-3

OCEAN CITY — The memory was still there.

The St. Joseph Academy football team lost to Ocean City at Carey Stadium in the COVID-19-shortened playoffs in 2020, which had been the last time the programs played.

The Wildcats wanted to return to the turf field by the sea and win the rematch Friday.

James Mantuano threw for 111 yards and a touchdown to lead the Wildcats to a 7-3 victory over Ocean City in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game.

St. Joseph (4-1), winner of four straight games, is No.11 in The Press Elite 11. The Red Raiders (2-4), who play a very difficult schedule, have lost three straight games.

“We just don’t ever give up,” Mantuano said. “We are a really resilient team, and it showed (Friday). Our backs were against the wall, but we made plays when we had to make plays. Defense held it down. The (offensive) line battled. We just kept gutting them out. It just shows how tough of a team we are.”

In 2020, the Wildcats marched down the field first and scored. But the Red Raiders won that game 12-7. The Wildcats scored first again Friday, and made sure to hold on to the lead.

“Every time we come here, they are going to come to play,” the 17-year-old said of the Red Raiders. “Very tough team. Those kids are going to play hard. We knew this was going to be a fight. It was a great feeling and I’m proud of my team.”

Neither team scored in the first quarter, but Ocean City came very close on its second possession. Quarterback Riley Gunnels threw a 36-yard pass to Jon Moyer on first-and-19 to set up the Red Raiders at the Wildcats’ 20-yard line. The defense was able to stop Ocean City, which attempted a fourth-and-1 on the first play of the second quarter. The Red Raiders lined up in field goal formation but tried a trick run that failed.

St. Joseph scored on the ensuing drive.

Mantuano connected with Zach Cruet for a 47-yard TD. The pass came on a second-and-25 play and capped a seven-play, 89-yard drive. Mantuano threw for 95 yards on the drive.

“We came down here the COVID year and we were the better football team and we scored in (the first) seven plays, but we stopped playing,” St. Joseph coach Paul Sacco said. “We lost a game we shouldn’t have.”

The outcome Friday pleased Sacco, especially because his team graduated many talented players and a lot of people didn’t expect them to be any good, Sacco said.

The longtime coach praised his players for rising to the occasion this season, a list that included Ty Mercado, De’Marion McCoy and Mantuano. Richard Chandler also had some big runs.

“They are gritty,” Sacco said. “They are playing with a lot of heart, and they are playing with a purpose. Any win we get right now is a big win. That’s what we are happy about. … I credit the kids and my coaches.”

That purpose may be for the coach.

Sacco, the winningest coach in South Jersey history, announced in August that this season would be his last at St. Joseph’s. Sacco’s all-time record is 356-72-5 in 41 seasons.

This four-game winning streak has made his final year with the Wildcats enjoyable, but he started to choke up when talking about it.

“It’s tough,” said Sacco. “I’m not ready to go. … I’m trying to do the best I can right now. That’s all.”

The Red Raiders responded with Ryder Hay’s 25-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 7-3. Gunnels threw a 52-yard pass to Jack Hoag on that drive. The pass was intended for Pat Lonergan but a defender deflected it and Hoag hauled it in.

The Ocean City defense forced St. Joseph to punt on the ensuing drive. Ricky Wetzel returned it about 40 yards to midfield. The Red Raiders made it to the Wildcats’ 16 but turned it over on downs.

Both teams played great defense. Gunnels had 173 passing yards. Duke Guenther had 86 rushing yards. Jon Moyer, Lonergan and Hoag made some nice catches.

“It was a great high school football game,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “But we went up and down the field I don’t know how many times and had maybe 300 yards of offense and we came away with only three points. We didn’t capitalize on our opportunities.

Ocean City was missing three starters due to injury. Hoag left the game early with a shoulder injury and did not return. Smith called that devastating as Hoag “is the heart and soul of this team.”

“I was really proud of our effort and how our kids stepped up,” said Smith, who told his players at halftime to adopt Hoag’s mindset and like him.

Ocean City put together long drives in the second half and moved the ball extremely well while taking time off the clock and keeping the ball away from St. Joseph. The team just did not reach the end zone. The Red Raiders continue their tough schedule next week against Millville.

“Every week is a sectional champ from last year,” Smith said. “We have to go one day at a time.”

St. Joseph’s Nasir Mahmoud intercepted a pass with 2 minutes, 15 seconds remaining to help seal the win.

“I’m so proud of the way they played (Friday),” Sacco said. “They just never gave up, and that’s what you love about St. Joe kids.”

ST. JOSEPH 7, OCEAN CITY 3

St. Joseph 0 7 0 0 — 7

Ocean City 0 3 0 0 — 3

SECOND QUARTER

SJ— Cruet 47 pass from Mantuano (DelGozzo kick)

OC— Hay 25 FG