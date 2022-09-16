No. 11 Mainland Regional hands Atlantic City its first loss, 56-26

LINWOOD — With a player out due to illness, the Mainland Regional High School football team needed a replacement for its punt block team Friday night.

The Mustangs substituted in Ja’Briel Mace — one of South Jersey’s top running backs.

“Not a bad thing,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said.

Not at all.

Mace blocked two punts and recovered one for a touchdown as the Mustangs beat Atlantic City 56-26. Mainland (3-1) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.

“I’m really good at timing the snap,” Mace said. “I just looked at (playing special teams) as an opportunity to do something for the team.”

In addition to his exploits on special teams, Mace rushed 13 times for 75 yards and two TDs. Mainland junior Cohen Cook carried 15 times for 110 yards and three TDs.

“I tell the guys every day, ‘Let’s attack today and make every game a statement,’ ” Mace said. “Whatever team we’re playing, we’re making a statement.”

Mainland overcame some standout Atlantic City performances. Vikings senior running back Allen Packard carried 15 times for 228 yards and two TDs. Atlantic City sophomore wide receiver Sah’nye Degraffenreidt caught a pair of TD passes from quarterback Joe Lyons.

“They’re a dangerous team,” Smith said. “They showed it in spots tonight.”

The Mustangs and Atlantic City met for the first time since 2015. Their rivalry ended when the Cape-Atlantic League merged with the West Jersey Football League. They are both in the WJFL United Division this season.

Fans nearly filled the home and visiting bleachers on a cool, still night to watch the rivalry be renewed. There was some pregame buzz about the contest as Atlantic City entered with a 2-0 record.

Mainland took advantage of Atlantic City miscues to create scoring opportunities. Mainland’s first four TD drives averaged 38 yards.

“They block very well,” Atlantic City coach Keenan Wright said of the Mustangs. “They had a short field the entire night. A Wing-T team that can block as well as they can, that’s (tough).”

Mace came off the edge to block a punt on Atlantic City’s first possession, and Mainland took over at the Vikings’ 18-yard line. On the next play, Cook swept right into the end zone to give Mainland a 7-0 lead it never relinquished.

Mace fell on his second block punt in the end zone to put the Mustangs up 35-6 just before halftime.

Cook experienced a simpler night than he’s had in the past this season. He’s played both quarterback and wide receiver in past games. He was just at running back Friday.

“It was a little less confusing, one position,” Cook said, “much easier.”

Mace showed how complete of a player he is, adding an interception to his punt blocks and TD runs.

“Everyone always sees me on the offensive side,” he said. “But I’m also good on the defensive side. I’m an all-around player. I take a lot of pride in it. I’m glad I got to show it tonight.”

Mainland freshman quarterback John Franchini complemented the running of Mace and Cook with some timely passes. Franchini completed four of five attempts for 79 yards, including an 18-yard TD pass to wide receiver Jamie Tyson (three catches for 64 yards)

For Atlantic City, the final result was disappointing, but there were some things to build on, especially in the play of Packard and Degraffenreidt.

“There was a lot to learn from,” Wright said. “There were some positives. That (Mainland) is a good football team.”

Mainland has won two straight and outscored its opponents 105-26 since a 21-20 loss at Ocean City on Sept. 1.

“The Ocean City loss, as much as it stung us, we learned from it,” Smith said. “We’ve come out the last two weeks and really asserted ourselves.”

Mainland will host Hammonton (4-0) next Friday in what is sure to be another highly anticipated matchup of South Jersey Group IV contenders.

One thing is probably certain when it comes to Mainland’s strategy for that contest: Look for Mace to stay on the punt-block team.