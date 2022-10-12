No. 11 Hammonton, EHT play to 2-2 tie in a CAL American game: Roundup

The Egg Harbor Township and Hammonton high school field hockey teams tied 2-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Wednesday.
Brianne Macchia scored twice for the Eagles (9-3-2). Chloe Comunale and Kiley Kozlowski each scored for the Blue Devils (8-2-1). Abigail Goblirsch added an assist.
Hammonton, which is No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, led twice in the game, including 2-1 after the third quarter.
The game was important for divisional standings. The Blue Devils, who defeated the Eagles 3-1 on Sept. 26, are 5-1-1 in the American and in second place. EHT is 4-2-2 and in third. Ocean City (7-2-2, 6-1-1 American) is in first. Hammonton and Ocean City split the regular-season series.
Girls volleyball
Oakcrest 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: The Falcons (9-7) won by set scores of 25-23, 25-23. The Caper Tigers fell to 6-9. Oakcrest hosts Middle Township on Friday for its senior night. No further information was available
Cross country/ girls tennis
Boys cross country
Mainland 23, Atlantic City 34; Mainland 22, ACIT 34; Mainland 15, Absegami 50; ACIT 27, Atlantic City 29; ACIT 15, Absegami 50; Atlantic City 15, Absegami 50
1. Adonis Hernandez AC 16:54; 2. Elliot Post M 17:11; 3. Joseph Spilker ACIT 17:36; 4. Ethan Bongiovanni M 17:49; 5. Muhammed Kahn AC 18:22; 6. Tommy Wodozak ACIT 18:35; 7. Trey Goldstein M 18:47; 8. Justin Yon M 18:54; 9. Micah Miller M 19:01; 10. Mike Devita ACIT 19:16
Records: Mainland 8-1
Ocean City 15, Bridgeton 50; Ocean City 15, Hammonton 50; Ocean City 15, Millville 15; Hammonton 19, Bridgeton 44; Millville 22, Bridgeton 37; Hammonton 24, Millville 34
1. Nick Scarangelli OC 16:21;2. Matt Hoffman OC 16:41;3. Chris Sardy OC 17:12;4. Ethan Buck OC 17:17;5. Colin Abbott OC 17:59; 6. Sam Ritti OC 18:12; 7. Kal Heyman OC 18:28; 8. Zach Hutchinson OC 1;8:31 9. Jesus Flores H 18:35; 10. Arjun Patel M 18:41; 11. Bryan Hernandez B 18:42; 12. Matt Martino H 19:09; 13. Jose Bravo M 19:15; 14. Robert Cesari OC 19:16; 15. Ethan Eiler OC 19:34
Records: Ocean City 9-0
Girls cross country
Mainland 19, Atlantic City 40; Mainland 19, Atlantic City 37; Mainland 19, Absegami 48; ACIT 27, Atlantic City 29; ACIT 16, Absegami 42; Atlantic City 18, Absegami 37
1. Gillian Lovett M 18:25; 2. Sofia Day M 18:45; 3. Maddie Dischert AC 19:03; 4. Claudia Booth M 20:53; 5. Chloe Malone M 21:25; 6. Bridget Roach AC 22:43; 7. Alissa Taylor ACIT 23:10; 8. Evelyn Tamarini ACIT 23:27; 9. Ella Feehan ACIT 23:29; 10. Emma Feehan ACIT 23:29; 11. Sydney Luff M 24:09; 12. Macie Gannon M 24:12; 13. Eileen Roach AC 24:15; 14. Micale Moeller AB 24:33; 15. Luz Velez AC 24:51; 16. Ava Macchione ACIT 24:52; 17. Madeline Muuo AB 25:19; 18. Iva Palakarska M 25:28; 19. Taylor Brown ACIT 25:31; 20. Lily Gramlich M 25:34
Records: Mainland 8-1
Girls tennis
Pinelands Reg. 5, Lakewood 0
Singles: Grace Klements d. Ana Salazar 6-2, 6-1; Kiera Kaszuba d Areli Valencia 6-0, 6-1; Sage Targett d. Mari Flores 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Maissa Acosta and Abigayl Howell d. Josefina Toxtle and Perla Villanueva 6-2, 6-0; Molly Cogar and Lillian Maleski d. Allisson Gurrusquiata and Grace Sotelo 6-1, 6-0
Records: Pinelands 5-12; Lakewood 2-12
No. 5 Egg Harbor Twp. 5, Atlantic City 0
Singles: Jamie Theophall d. Mayla Burns 4-6, 6-1, 11-9; Lauren Theophall d. Hannah Frebowitz 6-1, 6-4; Lilly Munoz d. Cece Marota 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: Demi Lu and Belina Zhang d Rosie Miltenberger and Mia Marota 6-1, 6-1; Lily Ferriola and Elisa Liberi d. Lauren Fox and Ellie Carrasco 6-3, 6-1
Records: EHT 13-3; Atlantic City 4-9
Lower Cape May Reg. 4, Wildwood Catholic 1
Singles: Sam Mancuso L d. Trina Frey 7-5, 6-2; Jamie Bogle W d. Vika Simonsen 4-6, 7-5; Maddie Gilbert L d. Joanna McShaffry 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: Jayci Shivers and Ainsley Reed L d. Bella Lopez and Julia Brown 6-1, 6-3; Hailey Elwell and Bryn Popdan L d. Rebecca Arcuri and Gaby Jamesura 6-0, 6-1
Records: Lower 10-3; Wildwood Catholic 7-4
No. 9 Vineland 3, Absegami 2
Singles: Olivia Hughes A d. Gianina Speranza 6-1, 6-0; Luciana Day V d. Cassandra Hughes 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Sarina Pollino A d. Trista Suppi 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Olivia Griggs and Gabriella Vega V d. Alyssa Bailey and Neha Pandeya 6-1, 7-5; Zamiya Borgese and Blake Harris V d. Riya Patel and Madison Band 6-0, 6-3
Records: Vineland 14-6; Absegami 9-5
Middle Twp. 5, Pleasantville 0
Singles: Maria Sakoulas d. Julia Ramirez 6-0, 6-1; Brenna Bussinger d. Helen Robledo 6-1, 6-1; Rylee McFadden d. Anika Cooper 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Lily Zuzulock and Sophia Zheng d. Nasiyada Atkinson and Ayanna Hubbard 6-0, 6-0; Fiona Gale and Joline Abe d. Roselyn Colon and Jamilet Mendoza 6-1, 6-0
Records: Middle 14-2; Pleasantville 0-8
Oakcrest 5, Cedar Creek 0
Singles: Cece Capone d. Ang Wyld 6-0, 6-2; Michaela Hearn d. Phoebe Kershenblatt 6-2, 6-2; Samantha McDow d. Clarabella Couch 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Trinity Brown and Bindiya Dave d. Ava Ulland and Alex Ruggiero 6-3, 6-3; Gabrielle Tropiano and Vanessa Lee d. Vega Figarola and Aniqa Rahman 6-0, 6-0
Records: Oakcrest 6-9; Cedar Creek 2-11.
