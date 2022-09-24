No. 11 EHT scores 3 late goals to beat Lenape

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township High School boys soccer team had plenty of scoring opportunities and were solid on offense Saturday, but the Eagles did not have much to show for it.

Gilmer Mendoza was not worried. The Eagles just kept attacking.

Mendoza scored in the 73rd minute to lead the Eagles to a 4-1 victory over Lenape in a nonconference game.

EHT (6-1) is No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Lenape fell to 3-4.

Mendoza gave EHT a 2-1 lead. Joey Martin scored in the 78th minute, and Nate Biersbach capped the scoring with his second goal of the game in the 80th. Matt Sanchez added two assists in the run.

EHT earned crucial power points as Lenape is also in enrollment Group IV.

"I knew we were going to win and that we had a chance," Mendoza said. "We got the chance. I scored and started the flame, and we wore them down. It worked out in the end. … We just have to keep attacking. We were tied 1-1. We needed to score. This was an important game for us, and we needed the power points. I'm glad we got the win."

Biersbach said Mendoza's goal was a spark.

"Coach (Pete Lambert) always says we have to get one for the floodgates to open," the senior said. "Once he scored, we knew we had to score more."

Added Mendoza, "I feel like it built up the confidence of the team."

Lenape started strong and controlled the ball for about the opening 10 minutes. But the Eagles turned up the intensity on offense. Mendoza and Jade Urban had scoring opportunities in the 10th and 12th minutes, respectively. Biersbach set up one of his teammates, but the shot just missed.

EHT kept applying the pressure, which led to Biersbach’s goal.

"In the first half, we had so many chances but we couldn't capitalize," Biersbach said. "Once (Lenape) scored in the second half and it was tied 1-1, they made it a game. We just had to finish off our chances and get the win."

EHT outshot Lenape 7-3 in the first half, and 6-3 in the second. The Eagles just dominated offensively, so the missed opportunities were frustrating, especially because the team worked on finishing shots at practice Friday, Lambert said.

Lenape's Jack Sutera made nine saves, some directly at him. Some other shots sailed over the crossbar or just wide of the net, including a rebound the Eagles just missed on. But EHT was relentless on the ball, so it knew one chance would eventually go in, Lambert said.

"The boys are in the right spots and making the right decisions," Lambert said. "But we regrouped and stayed positive. We preach staying positive. We talked about it at halftime to come out and put some pressure on."

EHT had two corner kicks in the 46th and 47th minutes, but again just missed out on the opportunity. In the 51st, EHT appeared to have scored off a free kick, but the goal was called off. Seconds later, Lenape's Logan Cleary scored to tie the game 1-1.

The Eagles did not hang their heads.

"To give up one (goal while) up early hurt, but this team doesn't quit," Lambert. "Lenape is a good team. So, to be able to put in three on them and win 4-1 after giving up a goal shows a lot of grit and heart these guys play with. One thing I can't coach is having that tenacity and heart, so I'm proud of them for that. They were impressive (Saturday)."

Brett Barnes made four saves for the Eagles.

"It was a great team effort," Biersbach said. "We controlled the ball and played well. We can always improve, so we will see in the second half of the season."

EHT will host Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game at 4 p.m. Monday. The game will be the first of two meetings. Last season, the Blue Devils and the Eagles split their regular-season games.

EHT beat Hammonton in the CAL Tournament championship.

"We know Hammonton," Lambert said. "That's why playing (Saturday) was good to get a game under our belt and give the boys time to rest so we can be fresh on Monday. Most teams are gunning for EHT, especially after (winning) the CAL (final) on (Hammonton's) home field. So, they are going to want revenge, but we want to defend our CAL title. The boys will be ready."