No. 11 EHT picks up divisional win against Millville

MILLVILLE — Nate Biersbach seized the moment Wednesday.

The senior attacker scored in the 36th minute to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School boys soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.

The Thunderbolts had just gained possession near their own end. EHT was preparing to go on defense when a Millville pass was misplayed, and Biersbach controlled the ball. He took an uncontested shot directly on net to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.

EHT (10-3) is No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Millville fell to 5-3-1.

“I just had to slide it home,” Biersbach said.

EHT likes to bring pressure, especially when an opponent has possession in its own territory. The hope is to force a turnover and create an easy scoring chance, coach Pete Lambert said. He added the team has powerful finishers, like Biersbach.

“It was served on a platter to Nate, and Nate is not going to miss (from inside 18 yards) like that,” Lambert said. “He buried it. With pace and an attitude, he buried that one. That is what good players do. Give him a chance, an inch or a ball like that, he’s going to hurt you.”

Millville senior Shaun McCarthy earned a penalty kick in the seventh minute and capitalized to give the Thunderbolts a 1-0 lead. But the Eagles were aggressive in the first half, outshooting Millville 6-2.

In the 19th minute, junior Ryan Evenson had a nice shot that deflected off a Millville player and went into the net. The own goal tied the game 1-1.

In the 83rd minute, EHT goaltender Brett Barnes (two saves) made an unbelievable stop and swallowed up the rebound to prevent a second chance from Millville. EHT moved the ball down the field, and senior Gilmer Mendoza scored to make it 3-1.

“That was huge for him to be able to save it,” Lambert said of Barnes. “And (Mendoza) was in the right spot, as he usually is. He is a natural finisher. And no goalie is saving that. It was beautiful. It sealed the deal.

“We know each game is huge,” Lambert said. This was a big week. We had to be prepared. To come here on the road at Millville, and playing here is always difficult. They are a good team. They are strong and scrappy.”

Millville played much better in the second half. After only two shots in the first 40 minutes, the Thunderbolts added five. Millville coach Christian Varga agreed his team played a better second half and applied more pressure.

“But that wasn’t our best game,” Varga said. “We can play better. That’s why it was a little disappointing. If we played our best and lost like that, then I’m OK with it. But that wasn’t the best we could’ve given them.”

Varga called EHT a good team that forces opponents to make mistakes.

“We shot ourselves in the foot a couple times,” Varga said.

Varga told his players to relax and anticipate more at halftime, which resulted in a better second half. EHT is just a good team and capitalized on mistakes, Varga said.

Millville goaltender Matt Sooy made nine saves, including some key stops.

Biersbach said EHT knew this week was going to be tough.

Last week, the Eagles lost to No. 8 Kingsway Regional and No. 10 Hammonton. EHT defeated third-ranked St. Augustine Prep and a strong team in Bridgeton.

On Monday night in the rain and cold, the Eagles defeated another strong divisional team in Vineland. So, the program earned two important victories with another divisional opponent up next in ACIT on Friday.

“We’ve got the two wins, so now we have to get ready for the next one,” Biersbach said. “We knew we had to keep our cool and get the goals to bring us the lead. … Every team in the CAL is good, so we have to keep our cool and get the result.”

The Thunderbolts defeated St. Augustine, Bridgeton and Williamstown and tied with Vineland in their previous four games. Sooy was equally as impressive in those games and all season, Varga said.

Millville is 3-1-1 in its last five games and will play Hammonton on Friday.

“The next week or two is huge for us,” Varga said. “If we could bounce back against a team like that (Hammonton), that would be ideal. We have talent. We have talent. We just have to clean it up. If we do, I think we can play with anyone in South Jersey. I think we have proved that, we just have to clean up our mistakes.”