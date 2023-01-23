No. 10 Wildwood Catholic girls beat Absegami 39-35: Roundup

The Wildwood Catholic High School girls basketball team, ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11, beat host Absegami 39-35 on Monday.

Kaci Mikulski and Carly Murphy each scored 11 points for the Crusaders (14-3).

Destiny Wallace added eight points, including six in the third quarter when Wildwood Catholic 11-7 to lead 29-24. Mikulski scored five in the third quarter. Ava Vogdes scored seven points, including five in the fourth quarter. El McCabe added two.

For Absegami, Reese Downey and Julia Hartman both scored nine points. Kaylynn Blackwell had eight, Alison Osorio seven.

Egg Harbor Township 45, Millville 32: Averie Harding topped all scorers with 25 for host EHT (9-7). Ava Kraybill and Lyla Brown had nine and seven, respectively. The Eagles led 27-15 at halftime. For Millville (2-11), Brianee Edwards led with 19. Brooke Joslin added nine, Ankayza Sanchez-Latimer yhree.

Boys basketball

Wildwood Catholic 66, Holy Spirit 56: Justin Harper poured in 32 points to lead Wildwood Catholic Academy over Holy Spirit.

Tayshaun Jackson added 14 for the Crusaders (5-13). Ryan McGrath scored nine, Charlie Dunner eight. Keishawn Russell (two) and Jimmy Kane (one) also scored. McGrath and Harper each made two 3s.

The Crusaders raced out to a 10-point halftime lead, 28-18.

David Legette and Rocco Arici scored 14 each for Holy Spirit (6-10), and Sean Burns added 13. Arici made four 3-pointers. Jayden Llanos (nine) and Jordan Coles (three) also scored for the Spartans.

Millville 63, Vineland 50: Jaden Merrill scored 20 for the host Thunderbolts (11-4), and Raquan Ford added 13. Jabbar Barriento scored 10, Doug Doughty seven. Khalon Foster and Zyahir Pickett contributed six and four, respectively. Millvllle led 27-21 at halftime.

Breon Herbert led Vineland (1-11) with 20, and Nazir Rowell scored 17. James Hitchens scored six, Chris Gainey four.

Clearview Regional 62, ACIT 52: Rocco Cirone scored 21 to lead Clearview. The Pioneers (5-12) were up 46-32 after three quarters. Daulton Phalines added 11, and Luke Andres had nine.

Jayden Lopez led ACIT (12-4) with 20, and Nasir Tucker scored 14. Desi Stroud added nine, Yamdry Hernandez four.

Lacey Township 61, Barnegat 50: The visiting Lions trailed host Barnegat 26-23 at halftime but outscored the Bengals 38-24 in the second half. Ryan Fitzgerald and Chris Venturoso each led Lacey (8-7) with 17. Dylan Hall scored 14. Troy Buxton added six. Jamari Smith topped Barnegat (5-10) with 19. Cole Toddings scored 13, Mason Krey 10.

Swimming

The St. Augustine Prep boys swimming team won five of the 11 races and to earn the Division A (large schools) team title at the South Jersey Interscholastic Swimming Association Coaches’ Invitational at GCIT on Saturday.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy’s Scarlett McGlinchey set two meet records in the Division A girls meet. She won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 03.63 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.63. OLMA finished second to Chery Hill East in team scoring.

Prep’s Dante Buonadonna won the boys 200 individual medley in 1:53.45 and took the 100 breaststroke in 57.77 seconds. The Hermits' Cole Jennings, Matt Stanker, Parker Lapsley and Trevor Nolan won the 200 freestyle relay in a meet-record 1:27.29. Jennings and Nolan combined with Buonadonna and Anthony Mortellite to win the 400 free relay in a meet-record 3:07.77. Also for the Prep, Michael McCarthy won the 500 free in 4:34.61.

Egg Harbor Township’s Charles Schreiner won the Division A boys 200 free in a meet-record 1:41.72.

OLMA’s Isabela Valle was first in the Division A girls 200 free in 1:54.15.

The EHT team of Katie Carlos, Denise Yushan, Kayla Nguyen and Rhylee Cornell won the Division A 200 medley relay in 1:48.36.

Lower Cape May Regional’s Kaitlyn Crouthamel won the girls Division B (smaller schools) 500 free in 5:15.33.