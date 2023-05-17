Xavier Cortez struck out five and allowed five hits in six innings to lead the third-seeded Vineland High School baseball team to a 5-3 victory over second-seeded St. Augustine Pre on the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals Wednesday.

Yenuelle Rodriguez went 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI for the Fighting Clan (16-8), who are No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. Yoan Feliz doubled twice to go with a run and an RBI. Donny Gomez singled and had an RBI. Anthony Rakotz scored a run.

CJ Furey singled and scored twice for the Hermits (16-7), who are No. 7 in the Elite 11. Furey also struck out four in five innings. Marco Levari and Gabe Gillespie each had an RBI. Joe Erace singled and scored.

Other games

Hammonton 15, Rancocas Valley 5: The Blue Devils (12-11) scored 12 in the sixth inning to win the game.

Kole Bagnell went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the winners. Drew Haines went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs. Matt McAleer went 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI. Eric Barts singled and scored. Brayden Markart struck out five in five innings. Jaiden Franchetti earned the win in one inning of relief.

Jase Deiter went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for Rancocas Valley (12-11).

Ocean City 11, Williamstown 1: Jack Hoag went 3 for 4 with two runs for the Red Raiders (11-10).

Colin Thompson had two runs and two RBIs. Evan Taylor went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Dante Edwardi scored twice and had an RBI, and Riley Gunnels had two RBIs. Shawn Repetti had an RBI and a run.

Matt Murphy tripled in Gavin Powers for Williamstown (6-17).

Absegami 14, Oakcrest 4: Michael DeBlasio went 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs for the Braves (14-7).

Matthew Johansen added two RBIs and two runs. John Leonetti went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Frank Gargione struck out two in five innings. Nick Gargione and Adrian Wiggins each scored two and had an RBI.

Zachary Cogswell-D'Augustine doubled and had two RBIs. Jeremy Frank walked once and scored two. Stephen Lee went 2 for 3 with a double and a run.

Millville 11, Cape May Tech 5: Matt Meirswinkle went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs for host Millville (12-9).

Henry Colon was 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI, and Trevor Yeager went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Kaden Mulharan had a double and three RBIs. Winning pitcher Garrett Shapiro worked five innings, allowed two hits and two runs, struck out nine and walked five.

For Cape May Tech (9-8), Tanner Oliva had a hit and a run, and James Murray and Adam Dille each had a run and an RBI.

ACIT 9, Lower Cape May Reg. 3: The visiting Red Hawks (7-13) trailed 2-1 after one inning, but scored two runs in the second inning and four in the third to lead 7-2.

Winning pitcher Angelo Gonzalez went 6 1/3 innings, gave up two hits and one run, struck out two and walked four. Lower Cape May fell to 14-6.

Burlington Twp. 11, Cedar Creek 1: Sean O'Kane singled in Ryan Manning for the Pirates (17-7).

Manning, Tyler McCorriston and Adam Smith each singled. Ethan Butterhof struck out four in two innings. Burlington Township (15-5) scored seven in the second inning.