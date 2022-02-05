No. 10 Lenape beats Atlantic City girls at Battle by the Bay

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City High School girls basketball team remained in the locker room for quite some time after Saturday afternoon’s loss to Lenape.
The Vikings had plenty to talk about.
Lenape sank eight 3-pointers and beat Atlantic City 66-41 in a Battle by the Bay game.
“As a team, we have to learn how to put four quarters together,” Vikings coach Jason Lantz said. “As a team, we started off slow. To Lenape’s credit, they shot the lights out.”
Atlantic City played most of the game with standout junior center Quanirah Montague, who injured her left knee in a collision in the first quarter. She missed most of that quarter and left the game for good early in the second.
Lantz said afterward he did not know the extent of the injury. The 6-3 Montague, who averages 15.7 points and 12.3 rebounds, finished with two points, three rebounds and an assist.
“Montague getting hurt rattled the whole team,” Lantz said.
The Battle by the Bay is a showcase event that was first held in 1995. It features some of the state’s top teams as well as schools from Pennsylvania and New York. Atlantic City is a Cape-Atlantic League contender. Lenape (12-4) is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.
Lenape jumped to a 20-6 lead after the first quarter as Alexa Henry sank four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes.
To their credit, the Vikings rallied. Atlantic City increased its man-to-man defensive pressure and cut the lead to seven three times during the third quarter.
Naysha Suarez-Rivera (15 points) sparked the Vikings with a 3-pointer with a steal and layup in the third quarter. Senior forward Cea-anai Jackson-Williams finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Senior guard Sanai Garrison-Macon contributed seven points and four assists.
But the energy the Vikings expanded to narrow the score eventually took its toll. Lenape methodically pulled away during the final four minutes of the third quarter.
Kristen Cortese sank three 3-pointers in the third quarter, including one with 25 seconds left in the period, to push the Lenape lead back to 17.
“Fatigue set in, fouls,” Lantz said. “Not having Montague changed the way we defend.”
Saturday's game continued an all-too-familiar story for the Vikings. They have played one of the state’s toughest schedules but have struggled for wins in nonleague games. Atlantic City (8-8) is 7-1 against CAL opponents but 1-7 in other games.
As frustrating as those results are, the Vikings hope their schedule will have them ready for the postseason.
“It’s February going into March; it’s playoff time,” Lantz said. “In reality, our team has been through a lot off the court, and sometimes it carries onto the court. But again, there’s no excuses. We chose this schedule so the girls could experience great basketball. I still believe it’s going to play off down the line.”
