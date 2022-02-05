No. 10 Lenape beats Atlantic City girls at Battle by the Bay

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City High School girls basketball team remained in the locker room for quite some time after Saturday afternoon’s loss to Lenape.

The Vikings had plenty to talk about.

Lenape sank eight 3-pointers and beat Atlantic City 66-41 in a Battle by the Bay game.

“As a team, we have to learn how to put four quarters together,” Vikings coach Jason Lantz said. “As a team, we started off slow. To Lenape’s credit, they shot the lights out.”

Atlantic City played most of the game with standout junior center Quanirah Montague, who injured her left knee in a collision in the first quarter. She missed most of that quarter and left the game for good early in the second.

Lantz said afterward he did not know the extent of the injury. The 6-3 Montague, who averages 15.7 points and 12.3 rebounds, finished with two points, three rebounds and an assist.

“Montague getting hurt rattled the whole team,” Lantz said.