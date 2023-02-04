ATLANTIC CITY — Despite the result, Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball coach Cameron Bell left Atlantic City High School optimistic Saturday afternoon.

Jeremiah Bright scored 22 points as Camden Eastside beat Egg Harbor Township 63-60 in a Battle by the Bay game.

“We can play with anybody in New Jersey,” Bell said. “That’s a well-coached team. That’s a really athletic team. That team is much bigger than us. but you wouldn’t have known by watching this game.”

The contest was decided in the final minute.

EHT senior guard DJ Germann drove the lane and scored with 35 seconds left to cut the Eastside lead to 61-60. Eastside forward Jaheen Green scored inside with 23 seconds left to push the Eastside lead back to 3.

EHT had a chance to tie but struggled to get an open shot. Germann resorted to launching a 3-pointer that bounced off the back of the rim as the final seconds ran off the clock.

Senior guard Jay-Nelly Reyes led EHT with 17 points, two steals and four rebounds. Germann finished with 16 points and three steals. Jamil Wilkins added 15 points, and senior forward Keionn Elliott scored nine and had two steals and two blocks.

“That’s a good basketball team we played today,” Eastside coach Kenny Avent said. “They have guards that can shoot. They have guards that can penetrate. The game plan was that we wanted to keep them out of the lane. We didn’t do a very good job of that even down the stretch.”

The Battle by the Bay annually features some of the state’s top teams. Eastside (12-3) is the defending state Group III and champion. The Tigers are ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. EHT (18-5) is No. 10.

EHT started fast, jumping to a 14-5 first-quarter lead. The Eagles were adept at forcing turnovers and converting them into fast-break baskets.

“I thought we played hard,” Bell said. "We followed the game plan. We knew who they were. I thought we played really well in spurts, just not well for long enough.”

Eastside grinded its way back into the game.

“I think we started playing better defense,” Avent said. “Early in the game, we weren’t playing any defense. It looked like we were walking in slow motion.”

EHT led 53-52 with 4 minutes, 8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Eastside then took the lead for good with a 7-0 run.

Eastside’s size hurt EHT.

The key basket during that decisive stretch came when after multiple Eastside misses, Bright grabbed another offensive rebound and scored. He was fouled on the play and made the free throw to put the Tigers up 57-53 with 3:12 left. Eastside also grabbed a key offensive rebound off a missed foul shot in the final minutes to preserve the win.

“Unfortunately, it’s no secret that that’s the one glaring weakness we have,” Bell said. “We’ve been fortunate in some games that we’ve been able to gang rebound and get some tips and get the ball anyway. Tonight wasn’t our night. They were really good on the offensive glass.”

EHT is the No. 3 seed in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament, which starts Tuesday. The Eagles, whose first CAL Tournament game will be Thursday, are also a South Jersey Group IV contender.

“A game like this prepares us for CAL playoffs next week,” Bell said, “and most certainly prepares us for South Jersey Group IV.”

Elizabeth 69, St. Joseph Academy 35: Junior forward London Carson scored 24 to lead the defending state Group IV champions to the win.

Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 15 for St. Joe (11-11).

GALLERY: EHT plays Camden Eastside at Battle by the Bay