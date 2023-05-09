EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Delsea Regional High School baseball team rallied in the sixth inning Tuesday to advance in the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic.

Ryan Harrison pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits and striking out seven, to lead the 12th-seeded Crusaders to a 4-3 victory over fourth-seeded Egg Harbor Township in the quarterfinals.

Delsea's Cole Hudson and Austin Buchanan each scored on a throwing error in the top of the sixth, and Tyler Schoppe hit an RBI single. The Crusaders will host 17th-seeded Cherry Hill West in the semifinals Saturday.

Delsea (12-4) is ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11. EHT (10-7) is No. 9.

"There is still plenty of season ahead," EHT senior Joey Velardi said. "Tough loss. Good battle, though. It was a good game between us. We just did what we could to come together and do what we could."

Delsea went up 1-0 in the first inning.

In the bottom of the third, Robert Brown, Velardi and Mike Piskun hit three straight singles to load the bases. Jay Salsbery reached on a fielder's choice that scored Brown. With the score tied 1-1, sophomore Jake Cagna singled in Velardi to give the Crusaders the lead.

Delsea did not get much offense going in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. EHT's Cameron Flukey struck out four and allowed just two hits in those innings.

Flukey, who is committed to Eastern Carolina University and one of the top high school prospects in the country, pitched six innings. He gave up five hits and struck out seven in front of many major league scouts holding radar guns.

The Eagles' error in the sixth inning was the difference in the game, EHT coach Bryan Carmichael said.

"That's the tying and winning run," the coach said. "That's stuff we work on all the time. We talk about dominating the routine play. That's a routine play we need to dominate."

In the bottom of the sixth, EHT's Braeden Thies doubled in Salsbery, who had doubled, with one out to cap the scoring. Thies was left stranded after back-to-back groundouts. The Eagles went down in order in the bottom of the seventh.

"It's unfortunate, but errors happen. All you can do is put it in the past and erase it and just go after the next one," said Velardi, an 18-year-old township resident.

EHT have dealt with numerous injuries this spring, such as the one to Rutgers-commit and star pitcher Justin Sweeney, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury. The Eagles had three players making their first varsity starts Tuesday: designated hitter Jordan Nunez, first baseman Brown and third baseman Zach McLaughlin. McLaughlin has pitched in relief this season but had never started in the field. He pitched the seventh inning Tuesday.

Carmichael was excited to see those three on the field.

"We are going to be fine," Carmichael said. "We have been devastated by injury. I know it's late in the year, but we are still trying to figure things out. It's just one of those things. We are dealing with the injuries, and we have guys playing positions they don't normally play in. It's going to take a little bit of time."

Velardi finished 2 for 4 with a run, and Piskun went 2 for 3.

"We will look back at the mistakes we made and improve on that," Velardi said. "We will practice it and then move on from it and move on to the next game, the more important thing to do."

EHT is set to next play a home-and-home with Cape-Atlantic League American Division rival St. Augustine Prep, which is No. 6 in the Elite 11. EHT will be in Buena Vista Township at 4 p.m. Thursday and back home at 4 p.m. Friday.

"We just have to figure some things out," Carmichael said. "But, yeah, this was a learning lesson. Hopefully, we learn something from this that we are going to take forward and make us a better baseball team."