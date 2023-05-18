Luke Tortorici scored five goals and added three assists to lead the Barnegat High School boys lacrosse team to a 17-6 victory over St. John Vianney in a Shore Conference interdivision game Wednesday.
Tortorici also had seven ground balls Keegan Dunn scored four and added two assists for the Bengals (13-4), who are No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. Jakob Jason scored three to go with four ground balls and two assists. Seth Freiwald scored twice and added an assist. Bailey Carroll had two assists and a goal. Stephen Griffin scored once, and Jason Mchale had an assist.
Ian Butler scored five for St. John Vianney (8-10).
Boys tennis
Oakcrest 5, Holy Spirit 0
Singles: Thomas Pham d. John Kane 6-2, 6-0; Alonso Neri-Canegalli d. Preet Patel 6-1, 6-0; Parth Brahmbhatt d. Jared Ramos 7-5, 7-5
Doubles: Raynardo Tabana and Marcial Orellana-Rodriguez won by forfeit; James Edwards and Messiah Jackson-Alberich won by forfeit
Records: Oakcrest 3-11; Holy Spirit 0-12
