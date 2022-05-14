No. 1 St. Augustine wins 10th straight, defeats Bergen Catholic: Roundup

Luke Scarpello, Genarro Petrongolo and Ryan Demato each scored three goals to lead the St. Augustine Prep lacrosse team to a 14-6 victory over Bergen Catholic on Saturday.

The Hermits (12-1), winners of 10 straight games, are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.

Matt Vanaman scored two and added an assist for the Hermits. Noah Plenn added two assists and a goal. Luke Hendricks and Billy Hughes each scored. Petrongolo and Jack Schleicher each had an assist. Luke Hendricks scored once.

St. Augustine led 7-3 at halftime.

Bergen Catholic’s Luke Macejka opened the third quarter with a goal to cut the lead to 7-4. Petrongolo then scored twice, and Vanaman and Demato each added on to extend the lead to 11-4 after three.

Jake Taromina scored three for Bergen Catholic (7-10). Macejka scored two and had an assist. Dominic Pira made seven saves.

Baseball

Rain postpones Diamond Classic: The 48th Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic semifinal between St. Augustine Prep and Kingsway Regional was postponed Saturday due to rain. Hermits athletic director Mike Rizzo said the game is rescheduled for 4 p.m. Monday.

The other semifinal between Lenape and Gloucester Catholic was also postponed. The championship is scheduled for Wednesday.

St. Augustine (18-1), the top-ranked team in The Elite 11, defeated Kingsway 13-4 on April 22. The Dragons are ranked second in The Elite 11.

Girls lacrosse

Williamstown 13, Our Lady of Mercy 10: Anissa Serafine scored five and added three ground balls for the Villagers (8-7). Rylie Gemberling and Fiona Lockhart each scored two and added an assist. Lockhart added five draw controls. Mina Lockhart had four draw controls, one goal and an assist. Bianca Valecce added an assist. Drew Coyle had two ground balls. Lindsey Serafine made eight saves.

Julia Verratti scored six for Williamstown (11-5). Brylee Barry and Grace Caspar each scored three. Jessica Smyrl scored two. Kailyn Vautour made 10 saves.

The game was played at Rowan University West Campus’ athletic fields.

Softball

Atlantic Christian 9, Veritas Christian 3: The Cougars (9-2) scored eight in the first inning. The game was called after three innings due to rain. For Atlantic Christian, Paige Noble struck out five in three innings. Evangelina Kim went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI. Alli Schlundt went 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

