No. 1 St. Augustine starts strong, tops No. 4 Shawnee

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Ryan Demato earned at least a point in each game this spring, having either scored, assisted or both.

In a matchup between two of the top teams in South Jersey under spring-like temperatures and sunny skies Thursday, the senior continued that streak.

Demato scored three goals and added two assists to lead the St. Augustine Prep lacrosse team to a 17-4 victory over Shawnee at LaRosa Field. The Hermits (10-1), winners of eight straight games, are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. The Renegades (8-4) are No. 4.

"I felt pretty good (Thursday). Definitely got my shooting back on track," Demato said. "It was a good day for the offense. We were moving so well and finding open people. So, it was a good day all around for everyone.

"We dominated from the beginning, so that's all you can ask for."

Demato is from Medford, Burlington County, where Shawnee is located. The 18-year-old said he would have gone there if he did not choose St. Augustine. Demato grew up and went to middle school with many players on the Renegades.

"It was a good game to see them again and compete," Demato said. "I think we did that as a team against a team we all knew was good. It was good to get that win."

The Hermits’ Matt Vanaman, who earned his 100th career point Thursday, opened the scoring just 31 seconds into the game. Luke Hendricks made it 2-0 about a minute later. Shawnee’s Matt Welsey cut the lead to 2-1, but St. Augustine rallied off three straight goals to close out the first quarter, including Demato’s with 4.5 seconds left. Vanaman and Hendricks also scored during that run.

St. Augustine only added to its lead in the second.

Hendricks, Demato and Vanaman scored in a five-minute span to give the Hermits an 8-1 lead. The Renegades called a timeout to regroup, which resulted in a man-up goal by Shane Conlon. But St. Augustine responded with back-to-back goals from Demato and Luke Scarpello that gave their team a 10-2 lead at halftime.

"It was great," Hermits senior goalie Aidan Peters said. "We really just wanted to bring it to this team right from the start. It was our Senior Night. It was really huge for us to get this big win. We just wanted to dominate them in every aspect."

Peters made seven saves.

Peters and the defense did an incredible job at containing a team that had averaged 12.2 goals per game. Even though he gave the credit to his defense, Peters made some great stops, including some athletic stops. He made a nice save late in the third quarter, having to squat down and prevent the would-be goal on the turf.

"A lot of it is the defense giving me the shots I want," said Peters, who will celebrate his 18th birthday Friday. "Once you get some shots you are comfortable with saving, it kind of gets you in a groove and makes it easier for the harder shot in the game."

Peters has seen a variety of shots this season and each team has been different on the attack, St. Augustine coach J.C. Valore said. The Hermits play an independent schedule and compete against solid talent, including Rumson-Fair Haven, which the Hermits won in overtime Monday.

"But (Thursday), Aidan was making the stops that, traditionally, you aren't supposed to as a goalie," Valore said. "A lot of them or in tight and had him moving a bit. Stealing a few saves is a huge energy boost to the team."

The Hermits scored four in the third quarter and three in the fourth. Vanaman finished with four goals and three assists. The senior and Robert Morris-commit reached his 100th career point after he assisted on Genarro Petrongolo's goal late in the fourth quarter, making the score 16-4.

Hendricks scored three and added an assist. Petrongolo scored three. Billy Hughes, Luke Scarpello, Noah Plenn and Nicholas Elentrio each scored once. Scarpello, Hughes and Plenn each added an assist.

"We have a great amount of respect for the Shawnee program," Valore. "The personnel is deep, and they are a talented squad. So, we knew we had to use the momentum we have now and lay it out there each and every game. I think the boys were able to do that early."

Both Demato and Peters believe this win just adds to their momentum as the regular season is starting to wind down. The Hermits have four regular season games left, including Haverford (Pennsylvania) on Saturday. The competition will be beneficial for the state Non-Public A playoff, which is arguably the toughest bracket in the state.

"We just have to keep ourselves in check on a consistent basis and, when a game ends, get to the next phase of who we are as a team" Valore said. "We are continually working on that and are excited for the tailend of our schedule."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

