No. 1 St. Augustine holds on to defeat Pauldsboro: Late Wednesday roundup

The top-seeded St. Augustine Prep baseball team scored four runs in the first inning en route to a 6-5 victory over 16th-seeded Paulsboro in the first round of the 48th Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic on Wednesday.

The Red Raiders (6-7) scored three in the fifth inning to cut their deficit to 6-4. Paulsboro scored in the top of the seventh, but the undefeated Hermits (14-0) held on to win.

St. Augustine is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.

Bryce Oliver, Mason Dorsey, Jake Ruchser, Ryan Weingartner and Marco Levari each had RBIs for the Hermits. Ryan Taylor scored twice. Ruchser tripled. Josiah Ragsdale, Dorsey, Kyle Neri and Levari each scored runs. CJ Furey struck out four in 4 1/3 innings.

Hunter Zubec had two RBIs for Paulsboro (6-7).

Pennsville 8, Hammonton 7: Mikey LaPalomento went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Pennsville (10-4). Peyton O'Brien scored twice. For the Blue Devils (7-8), Matt McAleer hit three singles and drove in two. Sernio Aumenta singled twice and scored two. Kole Bagnell scored two. Sean Konopka struck out three in four innings.

Pennsville scored three in the first inning.

Softball

Ocean City 13, Absegami 8: Cristina Barbella went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, two doubles and two runs for the Red Raiders (3-10). Brooke Groover-Illas went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a double. Gabrielle Bowen homered, drove in two and scored one. MacKenzee Segich hit three singles and scored three. Annabelle Shumski tripled and scored two. Anna McCabe scored two. Kailey Grimley struck out three in 6 1/3 innings.

Juliana Cappolina had two RBIs for Absegami (4-10). Alyssa Bailey hit two singles and scored two. Madison Band, Lily Ortiz and Olivia Mazuca each scored one and drove in one. Victoria Smith pitched six innings and struck out four.

No. 4 Egg Harbor Twp. 11, Atlantic City 1: Sienna Walterson went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs for the Eagles (15-1), who are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Ryley Martini drove in three. Jessie Alkins tripled and had three RBIs. Payton Colbert doubled twice and scored once. Kayla Dollard scored twice.

Kendra Levine drove in Rosie Miltenberger for Atlantic City (8-10). Grace Dischert and Kelsey Lipshutz each singled.

Gateway Reg. 17, Cumberland Reg. 2: Alicea Seitzinger and Cioni Simmons scored for Cumberland (2-13). Gianna Trexler had an RBI and struck out five in three innings. For Gateway (5-11), Kaylee Stevens and Tabby Bay each had three RBIs. Gemma Galloway pitched four innings and struck out eight.

Millville 8, Our Lady of Mercy 2: Ella Gamber homered and drove in three for Millville (9-8). Isabella Musey doubled and drove in two runs. Olivia Stetler went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Sadie Drozdowski doubled and scored a run. Emily Praul pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out eight.

Bella Martinez and Natalie Bachman scored for the Villagers (5-7). Emma Douglas pitched a complete game and struck out nine.

Boys volleyball

Lacey Twp. 2, Red Bank Catholic 0: The Lions (5-9) won by set scores of 25-18, 25-23. Mason Mozal led with 25 digs and nine service points for Lacey. Paul Introna added 16 assists, nine service points and three digs. Engel Brian had 10 kills, four digs, four service points and two aces.

Red Bank Catholic fell to 3-11.

No. 1 Southern Reg. 2, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 1: The undefeated Rams (19-0) won 25-23, 21-25, 25-19. Angelo Addiego led with 27 assists and eight digs for Southern. Lucas Kean added 16 kills, 10 service points, eight digs and two aces. Nick Piserchia and Finn Olcott each had 12 digs. Southern is ranked No. 1 in The Elite 11. 

Golf and tennis

Boys golf

No. 9 Ocean City 173, Absegami 187

At Seaview Country Club (par 37)

O: Alex Bayham 40, Cameron Yoa 43, Sam Williams 45, Race Meyers 45

A: Owen Doyle 42, Evan Ramos 44, Anthony Smoaks 48, Cassandra Hughes 53

Records: OC 9-3; Absegami 5-5

No. 11 Cedar Creek 176, Cape May Tech 191

At Union League National (par 36)

CC: Dylan Guercioni 42, Michael Loper 43, Bella Haines 45, Hunter Stubley 46

CMT: Jonathan Neiman 46, Joe Clark 47, Robert McHale 48, Emily Brown 50

Birdies: Guercioni CC

Records: Cedar Creek 11-0; CMT 6-4

Hammonton 165, Atlantic City 220

At Pinelands Golf Course (par 36)

H: Nick Iuliucci 37, Connor Eberly 41, Shane McSorley 43, Luca Gherardi 44

AC: Andrew Latz 46, Paul Swift 47, Mir Khair 61, Jeff Su 66

Records: Hammonton 6-4; AC 0-10

Clayton 194, Wildwood 226

At Union League National (par 36)

C: John Keefe 47, Gilbert Williams 48, Caleb Bennet 49, Hayes Hulitt 50

W: Gavin Richards 52, Burke Fitzsimons 54, Kelan Miller 58, Gavin Burns 62

Records: Clayton 8-3; Wildwood 2-9

Boys tennis

No. 5 Pinelands Reg. 5, Donovan Catholic 0

Singles: Brian Delbury d. Jace Carnes 6-0, 6-0; Ashish Gainder d. David Boynton 6-1, 6-0; James Cahill d. Adam Sahmanian 6-2, 6-0

Doubles: Andrew Falduto-Daniel McCarthy d. Kyle Ginex-Jack Pentony 6-0, 6-0; Michael Staino-John Staino d. Andrew Winter-Collin Hopkins 6-0, 6-0

Records: Pinelands 14-1; Donovan Catholic 4-5

Lower Cape May Reg. 3, Buena Reg. 2

Singles: Jake Harris B d. Justin Popdan 5-7, 6-3, 10-5; Connor Deignan L d. Matthew Lillia 6-1, 6-1; Dominic Longona B d. A.J. (Anthony) Fucci 6-4, 1-6, 6-2

Doubles: Sean Murphy-Robert Eckel L d. Ronak Patel-Stephen Pepper 6-1, 6-3; Destin Gomes-Miles Chadwick L d. Joshua Sharpe-Brayden Parks 7-5, 6-3

Records: Lower 4-4; Buena 1-6

Vineland 3, Atlantic City 2

Singles: Antonio Strafella AC d. Gregory Burgess 6-4, 7-5; Jeronimo Ruiz AC d. Rodrick Zapanta 6-2, 6-1; Austin Bushman V d. Dhiraj Bhattacharjee 6-2, 6-1

Doubles: Michael Cagno-Rohan Patel V d. Matthew Mears-Reed Burns 6-2, 6-2; Lawrence Hill-Dev Patel V d. Srijohn Roy -Hiro Das 6-2, 6-0

Records: Vineland 6-6; AC 4-6

Millville 5, Egg Harbor 0

Singles: Jacob Lewis d. Donovan Sullivan 6-1, 6-2; Andrew Crain d. Luis Geda 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Sooy d. Benjamin Zhang 6-2, 6-3

Doubles: Russell Corson-Nicolas Meehan d. Brian Zheng and Vincent Zheng 6-0, 6-0; Parker Swift-Tyler Traylor-McKnight d. Michael Do-N/A 6-4, 6-4

Records: Millville 7-2; EHT 4-5

