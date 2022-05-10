No. 1 St. Augustine edges Cherokee in extra innings to advance in Diamond Classic

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Austin Sofran knelt at second base, his hands on his helmet, not sure what exactly was happening.

A few moments later, he and his St. Augustine Prep baseball teammates were celebrating.

Sofran’s double in the bottom of the eighth eventually scored pinch runner John Podgorski with the winning run as the Hermits beat Cherokee 4-3 in a Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic quarterfinal Tuesday afternoon.

Podgorski stumbled as he rounded third base. He initially headed back to the bag.

“I was just running the bases, head down,” Sofran said. “I saw (Podgorski) on the third. He wasn’t home yet. I wasn’t really worried. I was just kind of confused.”

The two umpires then quickly met and ruled that the Cherokee third baseman had obstructed Podgorski, so the umpires sent him home with the winning run.

“It was a little anti-climactic,” Sofran said. “I wasn’t expecting that call there, but I’ll take it any day.”

What the Cherokee third baseman did was stand near the bag and pretend a throw from the outfield was on the way. High school fielders are not allowed to deke runners.

“There was no way they were throwing (Podgorski) out,” Hermits coach Mike Bylone said. “I’m waving him, and all of a sudden I see him trip. The third baseman deked and there was no play (at third base). I immediately (protested). You can’t deke. That’s what made him trip. He was literally in (Podgorski’s) way. He had to skirt around him.”

It was the second time the Hermits benefitted from an interference call. Cherokee led 3-0 and had runners at second and third with one out in the top of the fourth when one of its players hit a pop in foul territory in front of the Cherokee dugout. Inexplicably, a Chiefs player wandered out of the dugout and got in the way of Hermits catcher Sofran. Umpires ruled the batter out. The play helped St. Augustine escape the inning without giving up additional runs.

Sofran’s hit capped a stirring St. Augustine comeback. Leadoff hitter Ryan Taylor tied the game with a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.

The 16-team Diamond Classic is a single-elimination tournament that features many of South Jersey’s top teams. The event is named after the late former coach at Eastern Regional and a fixture on the South Jersey baseball scene. St. Augustine (15-1) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Cherokee (13-5) is No. 9.

The Hermits felt some additional pressure heading into Tuesday’s game. They lost 5-2 to Vineland in 10 innings Monday.

“This was a big game for us,” Sofran said. “Yesterday wasn’t us, and today we showed we’re starting to come back.”

Taylor changed the momentum in Tuesday's game when he pulled a 2-0 fastball over the left-field fence to tie the score.

“The first two pitches were off-speed. They weren’t close,” Taylor said. “I was expecting a fastball middle in, and he threw it there.”

St. Augustine also got key performance from winning pitcher Andrew Gaines, who attended Cherokee as a freshman. Gaines struck out five and allowed three hits in four scoreless innings.

“I was just going out there to throw strikes and get outs,” Gaines said. “I grew up with these (Cherokee) guys. I know them. I was happy with the way I threw.”

The Hermits' winning sequence began when Cole Fry got hit with an 0-2 breaking ball. Podgorski pinch ran for Frye. After a flyout, Sofran hit the first pitch into the left-center field gap. His teammates eventually mobbed him celebration.

“It’s a relief from my perspective,” Bylone said of the win. “We haven’t been swinging (the bats) well.”

Top-seeded St. Augustine will host fourth-seeded Kingsway Regional at 2 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals. The other semifinal will match No. 7 seed Lenape against third-seeded Gloucester Catholic.

Tuesday's was the latest in what seems to be a never-ending list of big-game comeback wins for the Hermits. Just last week, St. Augustine rallied from a 3-2 deficit in its final at-bat to beat Egg Harbor Township 8-3 in a pivotal Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.

“We don’t panic,” Sofran said. “We keep it pretty calm and trust the lineup.”

