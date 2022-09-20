No. 1 St. Augustine edges Bridgeton in CAL American game: Late Monday roundup

Christian Torpey scored in the second half to lead the unbeaten St. Augustine Prep soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Bridgeton in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Monday.

John Paul Mazza assisted on the game's lone goal. Mason Taylor made three saves for the Hermits (5-0-1), the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.

The Bulldogs fell to 0-3-1.

Buena Reg. 9, Wildwood Catholic 3: Jaden DelValle scored twice and added an assist for the Chiefs (3-0-1). Anthony Satero had three assists and a goal. Matthew Lillia, Ethan Ennis and Jake Harris each sored once and had an assist. Jonathan Collazo, Alfred Riggione and Stephen Pepper each scored once. Geoff Blasberg made five saves. Nico Crescitelli made two.

The Crusaders fell to 0-4.

Pleasantville 5, Atlantic Christian 2: Christofer Maldonado scored twice for the Greyhounds (2-1-1). Anthony Perdomo and Pertil Tchawool each had one goal and one assist. Samson St. Vilus scored once. Giovanni Saavedra made five saves.

Malachi Vazquez and Manny Johnson scored for the Cougars. David O'Donnell and Samuel Glanceyv each had an assist.

No. 4 Clearview Reg. 4, Cumberland Reg. 1: Chase Kaufman had a goal and an assist for host Clearview (3-0-2), the No. 4 team in The Press Elite 11. Brendan McGroarty, Rocco Cirone and Evan Marina also scored for the Pioneers. For Cumberland (0-4-1), Kevin Baran scored off an assist by Jason Angel, and goalie Perry Stanger made six saves.

Camden Tech 2, ACIT 1: Connor Bachowski and Richard Manuel scored for Camden Tech (2-2). Lucien Maslin made two saves. Alexander Gonzalez scored off an assist from Axel Mayren for the RedHawks (1-2-1). Erick Perez made seven saves.

Central Reg. 2, Pinelands Reg. 0: Blake Crutchley and Ryan Dicillo each scored for Central Regional (2-2). The Wildcats fell to 0-5.

Field hockey

Millville 6, Vineland 1: The host Thunderbolts (1-3) led 3-1 after three quarters and earned their first win of the season. Bryn Andres led Millville with two goals and two assists. Alexis Moler had two goals and one assist. Cameron Price added a goal and three assists, and Aliza Langlois had a goal and an assist. Lily Mahabir made 10 saves for the victory.

Mariana Lopez scored for Vineland (1-3). Georgina Chalow and Megan Harrell-Alvarez each assisted on the goal. Arisdelsi Acevedo made one save.

Mainland Reg. 10, Atlantic City 0: Mainland's Elaina Dinofa scored the first three goals of the game. Michaela Werber scored two goals, and Emily Smith and Sophie Goldstein each had a goal and an assist. Grace Bean, Paige Corbett and Lauren Quinn each scored once. Goalies Farley O'Brien (one save) and Emma Tomlin combined on the shutout. The host Vikings fell to 0-4.

Girls soccer

Cedar Creek 3, Holy Spirit 0: Corinne Morgan led with two goals and Quinlan Branca had one for the visiting Pirates (5-1). Natalie Eifert recorded the shutout with 15 saves. Millinda Marigliano made 15 stops for Holy Spirit (3-1).

Our Lady of Mercy 8, Bridgeton 0: Carley Volkmann and Isabella Losada each scored twice for the Villagers (3-3). Lauren Terista added two assists and one goal. Alexandria Diana, Alison Tribulas and Savanna Fries each scored once. Lucia Visalli and Brooke Callan each scored once.

The Bulldogs fell to 2-3.

Cumberland Reg. 6, Overbrook 2: Julia DiFilippantonio scored two goals and had one assist for the visiting Colts (3-2), and Taryn Richie had two goals. Melanie Sloan added a goal and an assist, and Grace Frazer scored once. Cumberland goalies Gianna Capelli (2 saves) and Gabby Devita (4 saves) combined for the win. Overbrook dropped to 0-3.

Central Reg. 3, Barnegat 0: Riley Billhimer, Emma Harmon and Hannah Lewis scored for Central Regional (3-1-1). Allyson Smith made four saves. The Bengals fell to 3-3.

Girls volleyball

Cedar Creek 2, Hammonton 1: Host Cedar Creek (1-4) rallied with scores of 25-20, 24-26, 25-22 to win for the first time this season. Sofia Zahedivash had nine assists, three aces, three digs and three kills. Kileen McNeill added four kills and three aces. Francesca Pollara-Parsons had five kills and four aces. Mackenzie Smith added three kills. Nida Naman had three aces.

Tiffany Paretti finished with nine assists, seven digs, six kills, four aces and three service points for the Blue Devils (1-5). Yesvi Patel added seven digs, six service points and two aces. Kylie Lipstas had five kills. Cara Rivera added five digs, five assists and three kills.

ACIT 2, Mainland Reg. 0: The Red Hawks (5-0) won 25-23, 25-23. For the Mustangs (4-1), Sadie Kent finished with seven assists, three kills and two aces. Bella DeRichie added five kills and two digs. Sydney Booth had six service points and two aces.

Jackson Liberty 2, Lacey Twp. 1: Jackson Liberty (3-3) won 25-20, 23-25, 25-23. For the Lions (2-4), Riley Mahan finished with 14 assists, eight service points, four aces and four digs. Shayla Haemmerle added 12 digs and three service points. Emily Hauptvogel had a team-leading 11 kills to go with nine digs, six service points and four aces.

No. 2 Southern Reg. 2, Brick Memorial 0: The Rams (7-0) won by set scores of 25-19, 25-16. Molly Regulski finished with 19 assists, three service points and three digs. Emily Brunatti added eight digs and four service points. Anna Malandro had eight service points and six digs. Jordyn Hamlin added six kills, five service points, three aces and two digs.

Brick Memorial fell to 0-4.