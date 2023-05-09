Noah Plenn scored two goals and added two assists to lead the St. Augustine Prep lacrosse team to a 7-3 victory Monday over Haddonfield in a matchup of two of the best programs in South Jersey.

Nate Price scored two for the Hermits (8-4), the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Jack Schleicher, Matthew Buonocore and Nicholas Elentrio each scored once. Jack Gounaris added an assist. Cooper D'Ambrosio made two saves, and Carson Quinn made one.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first quarter, but St. Augustine scored five straight goals and led 6-1 after three.

Nolan Tully, Marcus DeVita and Asher Conrey each scored for Haddonfield (7-3), which is No. 2 in the Elite 11. Christopher Worton won eight faceoffs, and Ryan Foley made 11 saves.

No. 3 Southern Reg. 19, Central Reg. 0: Hayden Lucas scored three and had three assists for the Rams (9-2).

Joey DeYoung scored three and had two assists. Collin Lang, Ty Murawski and Konnor Forlai each scored twice. Anthony Arch added two assists and one goal. Xander Murray, Collin Markoski, Billy Barry and Henry Richardson each scored once. AJ Mattern made four saves, and Nick Roesch made one.

Central Regional fell to 2-9.

No. 10 Barnegat 8, Toms River North 5: Bailey Carroll scored three for the Bengals (11-3).

Seth Freiwald scored twice and had an assist. Luke Tortorici added four assists and a goal. Robert Sawicki had two assists and scored once. Jakob Jason scored once. Antonio Frusco won 11 of his 15 faceoff attempts. Lucas Holland made six saves.

Toms River North fell to 3-9.

Lower Cape May Reg. 20, Atlantic City 0: Jake Robson scored five and added an assist for the Caper Tigers (11-1).

Ryan Gibson scored three, and Braden Brojakowski added four assists. Taj Turner scored three and had two assists, and Corson Hughes scored twice. Jaxon Turner had three assists and one goal. Zac Castellano, Dennis Serra, Isiah Carr-Wing, Cooper Gleason and Jonathan Fernandez each scored once. John Hearon made two saves, and Quinten Hagan made one.

Joey Staines made 18 for Atlantic City (0-7).

Girls lacrosse

No. 9 Holy Spirit 18, Middle Twp. 13: Hanna Watson had five assists and four goals for the Spartans (9-1).

Lauren Cella scored three, and Kendall Murphy added three assists and two goals. Laura Livingston scored two and had two assists. Sienna Calhoun, Taylor Lyons and Maren DePersenaire each scored twice. Brielle Soltys added two assists and a goal. Taylor Murphy had an assist, and Marissa Gras made five saves.

Maddyn McAnaney scored six for the Panthers (3-7). Eliza Billingham scored four and added two assists. Abbie Teefy had three assists and scored once. Carmen O'Hara and Hailie Seitz each had two assists and scored once. Olivia Rodgers made eight saves.

Millville 12, Absegami 10: Melania Tomln scored four for the Thunderbolts (4-8).

Julia Thompson, Brooke Powers and Emma Megines each scored two. Gianna Weldon and Maren Woodman each had one goal. Megines added two assists. Macey Williams made five saves.

Analise Myles scored five and had two assists for the Braves (3-7). Sarah Glass scored four, and Sophia Nicolicchia added one.

Eastern Reg. 17, Atlantic City 2: Natalie Kalick scored four for Eastern (2-10), and Skyler Ray and Grace Francesconi each scored three.

For Atlantic City (5-5), Bryn Swift and Alexandra Dounoulis each scored once. Catherine Reyes made six saves.