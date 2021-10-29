No. 1 St. Augustine beats Holy Spirit 35-21

ABSECON — The St. Augustine Prep football team took care of a little bookkeeping Friday night.
Now it’s on to an even bigger challenge: the playoffs.
Nasir Hill caught two touchdown passes and returned an interception for a score to propel the Hermits to a 35-21 win over Holy Spirit. The Hermits (8-1) are ranked No. 1 in The Press’ Elite 11.
The Hermits began the season with a list of three teams — Millville, Williamstown and Holy Spirit — that beat them last year. The Hermits avenged all of those defeats this season.
“We crossed everybody off the list,” Hill said. “Everybody that we had on that list that we lost to last year, we beat them. We put a lot of hard work and effort into this.”
Friday’s win wasn’t easy. The game was played in howling winds that blew rain sideways and rattled the Holy Spirit press box atop Ed Byrnes Stadium. The field turned mostly to mud in the second half.
“This was definitely a first,” Hill said of the weather. “It’s adversity. It felt good to overcome it and make big plays in this rain.”
Holy Spirit (3-5) has lost four straight games, but the Spartans were No. 1 in The Elite 11 earlier this season. They saw several players return from injury Friday, most notably defensive back Michael Weaver, and played their best game in weeks. Quarterback Trevor Cohen gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead when he scored on a 5-yard run on their opening possession.
“We knew Spirit was good,” Hill said. “We just had to attack right back.”
Hill led the way.
He gave the Hermits the lead for good when he picked off a pass and returned it 46 yards for a TD to make it 14-7 midway through the first quarter.
“I read the quarterback’s eyes, and I saw him throw the ball,” Hill said. “As soon as he threw the ball, I got a good break on it. I hadn’t had a pick all year.”
Hill then caught a 7-yard TD pass with 10 minutes, 25 seconds left in the first half put the Hermits up 21-7.
But Spirit never faded away.
Quarterback Sean Burns came off the bench to throw two TD passes, including a 9-yard toss to Cohen that cut the Hermits’ lead to 28-21 with 5:50 left in the third quarter.
From there, the Hermits relied on the running of Kanye Udoh (26 carries for 69 yards and two TDs) to clinch the win. Trey McLeer recovered a fumble and Hill picked off his second pass of the game to help preserve the win.
Hill finished with four catches for 67 yards. Defensive back/wide receiver Kenny Selby intercepted a pass and had two receptions for 58 yards. McLeer completed 6 of 14 passes for 125 yards.
Both teams will now prepare for the playoffs, which start next weekend. The Non-Public seedings will be done by committee and announced Sunday.
Holy Spirit (3-5) should be able to build on its effort Friday and be a factor in Non-Public B. Eric Roman, Michael Francisco and Will Marable sparked a defense that held the Hermits’ potent ground game to just 61 yards.
“Our kids always play hard,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “When we get kids back (from injury) like we did tonight, it changes what we can do on the field.”
St. Augustine should be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in Non-Public A. That group is dominated by North Jersey parochial powers that are not only the best teams in the state but also among the best in the country.
“We have the utmost confidence,” Hill said. “I feel like we can definitely win a state championship. A lot of the up north teams think we don’t play anybody and doubt us still, but I know we’re going to hard and go strong.”
Contact: 609-272-7185
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
