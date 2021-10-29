No. 1 St. Augustine beats Holy Spirit 35-21

ABSECON — The St. Augustine Prep football team took care of a little bookkeeping Friday night.

Now it’s on to an even bigger challenge: the playoffs.

Nasir Hill caught two touchdown passes and returned an interception for a score to propel the Hermits to a 35-21 win over Holy Spirit. The Hermits (8-1) are ranked No. 1 in The Press’ Elite 11.

The Hermits began the season with a list of three teams — Millville, Williamstown and Holy Spirit — that beat them last year. The Hermits avenged all of those defeats this season.

“We crossed everybody off the list,” Hill said. “Everybody that we had on that list that we lost to last year, we beat them. We put a lot of hard work and effort into this.”

Friday’s win wasn’t easy. The game was played in howling winds that blew rain sideways and rattled the Holy Spirit press box atop Ed Byrnes Stadium. The field turned mostly to mud in the second half.

“This was definitely a first,” Hill said of the weather. “It’s adversity. It felt good to overcome it and make big plays in this rain.”