No. 1 Southern wins big against Jackson Memorial

The Southern Regional High School wrestling team won 11 matches Friday en route to a dominating 61-14 victory over Jackson Memorial in a Shore Conference South A Division match.
Attila Vigilante earned a 12-4 major decision at 120-pounds for the Rams (3-0), who are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Scottie Sari also had a major decision at 126.
Conor Collins (132), Wyatt Stout (138), Cole Velardi (165), Collin French (190), Riley O`Boyle (215) and Anthony Evangelista (285) each won by first-period pin. Hayden Hochstrasser (144) pinned his opponent in the second period.
Nick Bennet had a technical fall at 157.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.