No. 1 Southern wins big against Jackson Memorial

HS Live wrestling

The Southern Regional High School wrestling team won 11 matches Friday en route to a dominating 61-14 victory over Jackson Memorial in a Shore Conference South A Division match. 

Attila Vigilante earned a 12-4 major decision at 120-pounds for the Rams (3-0), who are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Scottie Sari also had a major decision at 126. 

Conor Collins (132), Wyatt Stout (138), Cole Velardi (165), Collin French (190), Riley O`Boyle (215) and Anthony Evangelista (285) each won by first-period pin. Hayden Hochstrasser (144) pinned his opponent in the second period. 

Nick Bennet had a technical fall at 157. 

Results

No. 1 Southern Reg. 61, Jackson Memorial 14

106: Anthony Mason S by forfeit

113: Jay Seda J md. Sam Pari (13-1)

120: Attila Vigilante S md. Luis Espinoza (12-4)

126: Scottie Sari S md. Jonathan Espinoza (9-1)

132: Conor Collins S p. Rocco Gaudious (1:39)

138: Wyatt Stout S p. Nikko Rucci (1:14)

144: Hayden Hochstrasser S p. Ryan Wolf (3:00)

150: Christopher Wolf J p. over Sean Dupnak (4:45)

157: Nick Bennet S tf. John Calamia (19-4, N/A)

165: Cole Velardi S p. William Kovacs (1:45)

175: Luke Hamann J md. Mitch Bivona (10-2)

190: Collin French S p. Jessup Adams (1:09)

215: Riley O`Boyle S p. Dylan Kronseder (0:40)

285: Anthony Evangelista S p. Joseph Piazza (1:16)

Records: Southern 3-0; Jackson 2-1

Breaking News