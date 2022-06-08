 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No. 1 Southern volleyball advances to state championship

  • 0
hslivevolleyball.jpg

Angelo Addiego finished with 17 assists and 15 service points to lead the top-seeded Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over fourth-seeded Fair Lawn in the state semifinals Tuesday.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-18. The Rams (33-0) are the top-ranked team in the Press Elite 11.

Addiego added four digs and two aces. Finn Olcott had nine digs and two aces. Caden Schubiger added seven service points, and Nick Piserchia had six.

Lucas Kean finished with nine kills, three digs, two blocks and two service points. Gavin Bates added three kills, three blocks and three assists. Drew McNellis had six kills.

Massimo Caravaglia had 10 assists for Fair Lawn (26-11), which won the North Jersey Group I title. Southern won its 12th straight South Jersey championship June 3.

Southern will play third-seeded Old Bridge in the state final at 5 p.m. Thursday at South Brunswick High School. The championship will be a rematch of last spring, which the Knights won 25-21, 27-29, 25-21.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News