No. 1 Southern volleyball advances to state championship

Angelo Addiego finished with 17 assists and 15 service points to lead the top-seeded Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over fourth-seeded Fair Lawn in the state semifinals Tuesday.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-18. The Rams (33-0) are the top-ranked team in the Press Elite 11.

Addiego added four digs and two aces. Finn Olcott had nine digs and two aces. Caden Schubiger added seven service points, and Nick Piserchia had six.

Lucas Kean finished with nine kills, three digs, two blocks and two service points. Gavin Bates added three kills, three blocks and three assists. Drew McNellis had six kills.

Massimo Caravaglia had 10 assists for Fair Lawn (26-11), which won the North Jersey Group I title. Southern won its 12th straight South Jersey championship June 3.

Southern will play third-seeded Old Bridge in the state final at 5 p.m. Thursday at South Brunswick High School. The championship will be a rematch of last spring, which the Knights won 25-21, 27-29, 25-21.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

