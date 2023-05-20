Ethan Brummer finished with 20 assists to lead the top-seeded Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over eighth-seeded Jackson Memorial in the Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals Friday.

Jack McKenna added 13 digs, 10 service points, five kills and three aces for the Rams (24-1), who are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Lucas Kean added eight kills and five digs. Aiden Krinic and Dane Calsyn each added six kills.

Jackson Memorial fell to 13-6.

Southern will play fifth-seeded Colts Neck in the semifinals Tuesday at Georgian Court University. If the Rams win, they will immediately play in the finals against the winner of third-seeded Howell and second-seeded St. John Vianney.

Girls lacrosse

No. 10 Central Reg. 7, No. 7 Barnegat 4: Calli Dunn scored twice and added an assist for the Bengals (10-5), who are ranked seventh in the Elite 11.

Alyson Sojak also scored twice.

For Central Regional (13-3), Hannah Lewis scored four, and Skylar Hardy had two. Allyson Smith added two assists.

Marlborp 10, EggHarbor Twp. 8: Taylor Lear scored five for the Eagles (2-15).

Samantha Swisher added seven ground balls. Jessie Chishko, Jossalyn Gagnon and Paige Pacquing each scored once. Kaitlyn Elwell added two assists. Pacquing also had nine ground balls, and Gagnon and Lear each added four.

