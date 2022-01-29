No. 1 Kingsway wins 4 of last 5 bouts to beat No. 6 St. Augustine: Late Friday

There were plenty of great bouts Friday night between St. Augustine Prep and Kingsway Regional, two of the best high school wrestling programs in South Jersey.

But the Dragons won four of the final five bouts en route to a 37-33 victory in a nonconference meet.

Kingsway (8-1) is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits (7-3) are No. 6. The Dragons feature five state place-winners from last season, and the Hermits returned six who advanced to the individual state tournament and three who reached the podium.

St. Augustine's Richie Grungo, who placed fifth at states last season, earned a pin in just 21 seconds in the 144-pound bout Friday. He gave the Hermits a 21-17 lead with five bouts remaining.

Kingsway's Josh Palmucci (150) and Brady Whitzell (175) each pinned their opponents, and David DiPietro (157) and Dakota Morris (165) each won by major decision. Those wins gave the Dragons a 37-27 lead.

Kingway forfeited the bout at 190 to end the meet, which started at 215.