No. 1 Kingsway wins 4 of last 5 bouts to beat No. 6 St. Augustine: Late Friday

There were plenty of great bouts Friday night between St. Augustine Prep and Kingsway Regional, two of the best high school wrestling programs in South Jersey.
But the Dragons won four of the final five bouts en route to a 37-33 victory in a nonconference meet.
Kingsway (8-1) is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits (7-3) are No. 6. The Dragons feature five state place-winners from last season, and the Hermits returned six who advanced to the individual state tournament and three who reached the podium.
St. Augustine's Richie Grungo, who placed fifth at states last season, earned a pin in just 21 seconds in the 144-pound bout Friday. He gave the Hermits a 21-17 lead with five bouts remaining.
Kingsway's Josh Palmucci (150) and Brady Whitzell (175) each pinned their opponents, and David DiPietro (157) and Dakota Morris (165) each won by major decision. Those wins gave the Dragons a 37-27 lead.
Kingway forfeited the bout at 190 to end the meet, which started at 215.
St. Augustine's Brady Small pinned Christopher San Paolo in 4:57 at 285. Jackson Slotnick earned an 11-2 major decision over Kingsway's Jason Meola at 106. Slotnick, one of the best 106 pounders in South Jersey, improved his record to 14-7.
Kaden Naame won by technical fall (15-0, 4:42) at 113 to give the Hermits a 21-0 lead. Last season, Naame placed eighth at the state tournament.
Wrestling
No. 1 Kingsway Reg. 37, No. 6 St. Augustine 33
106—Jackson Slotnick SA md. Jason Meola (11-2)
113—Kaden Naame SA tf. Nathan Lubonski (15-0, 4:42)
120—Brendan Callahan K by forfeit
126—Nathan Taylor K d. D’Amani Almodovar (1-0)
132—Chase Hedler K d. Brandon Borman (8-5)
138—Joey Miranda K tf. Cooper Lange (19-3, 5:17)
144—Richie Grungo SA p.Tommy DiPietro (0:21)
150—Josh Palmucci K p. Jake Slotnick (5:41)
157—David DiPietro K d. Tristian Mcleer (14-4)
165—Dakota Morris K md. Dennis Virelli (15-4)
175—Brady Whitzell K p. Jake Andre (3:56)
190—Trey McLeer SA by forfeit
215—Alex Marshall SA by forfeit
285—Brady Small SA p. Christopher San Paolo (4:57)
Match started at 215
Lower Cape May tri-meet
No. 11 Lower Cape May Reg. 69, Millville 9; Lower Cape May Reg. 72, Penns Grove 6
106—Eric Coombs L p. Caleb Rhoads M (1:40); Coombs p. Travis Balback P (3:00)
113—Cade Heacock L by forfeit; Connor Barikian L p. Devine Arce P (1:10)
120—Barikian L by M forfeit; Corson Hughes L p. Jose Ortiz P (1:59)
126—Hughes L by M forfeit; Doble forfeit L-P
132—Allen Lemmon L by M forfeit; Anthony Brown P p. Lemmon (3:04)
138—Gabriel Donaghy L d. Marco Bassetti M (8-1); Donaghy p. Harry Willis P (0:58)
144—Carson Ruocco M p. Dennis Serra L (1:33); Serra p. Jayden Owens (1:41)
150—Nathan Stewart L p. Julius Medina M (0:35); Stewart p. Antonio Garris (0:41)
157—Jadan Farrow L p. Carson Andrews M (1:20); Farrow by P forfeit
165—Brock Zurawski L p. Ryan Tepper M (0:13); Zurawski by P forfeit
175—Braydon Castillo L by M forfeit; Castillo p. Brian Trinidad P (0:16)
190—Brody Saltzman L p. Solomon Massey-Kent M (1:34); Saltzman p. James Emel P (4:25)
215—Marcus Hebron L p. Edison Andino (2:45); Hebron p. Chase Lester P (0:10)
285—Jaydan Wright M d. Corey Achuff L (3-1); Achuff by P forfeit
Note: The results from the Millville-Penns Grove match was unavailable
New Egypt 40, St. Joseph 24
106—Double forfeit
113—Fred Frappier N by forfeit
120—Jose Morfin N by forfeit
126—Chris Kramer N by forfeit
132—Double forfeit
138—Carter Kuey N p. Doug Farinaccio (21-7)
144—Gavin Morrow N p. Tyson Catoe (0:37)
150—Anthony Raucci N by forfeit
157—Nick Melchiore SJ p. Jake Plaag (1:48)
165—Dave Goodwin SJ by forfeit
175—Double forfeit
190—Gavin Steiner SJ by forfeit
215—Dylan Searles N by forfeit
285—Bryan Butkus SJ p. Joel Quintero (2:28)
Patrick Mulranen
