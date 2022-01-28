No. 1 Kingsway wins 4 of last 5 bouts, defeats No. 6 St. Augustine: Late Friday roundup

There were plenty of great bouts Friday night between St. Augustine Prep and Kingsway Regional, two of the best high school wrestling programs in South Jersey.
But the Dragons won four of the final five bouts en route to a 37-33 victory in a nonconference meet.
Kingsway (8-1) is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits (7-3) are ranked No. 6. The Dragons feature five state placewinners from last season, and the Hermits returned six who advanced to the individual state tournament and three who reached the podium.
St. Augustine's Richie Grungo, who placed fifth at states last season, earned a quick pin in just 21 seconds at the 144-pound bout Friday. He gave the Hermits a 21-17 lead with five bouts remaining.
Kingsway's Josh Palmucci (150) and Brady Whitzell (175) each pinned their opponents. David DiPietro (157) and Dakota Morris (165) each won via major decision. Those wins gave the Dragons a 37-27 lead.
Kingway forfeited the bout at 190 to end the meet, which started at 215.
St. Augustine's Brady Small pinned Christopher San Paolo in 4:57 at 285. Jackson Slotnick earned an 11-2 major decision over Kingsway's Jason Meola at 106. Slotnick is one of the best 106 pounders in South Jersey, improving his record to 14-7.
Kaden Naame won via technical fall (15-0, 4:42) at 113, which gave the Hermits a 21-0 lead. Last season, Naame placed eighth at the state tournament.
Boys basketball
Mainland Reg. 49, Millville 29: Tim Travagline scored 18 and made three 3s for the Mustangs (8-7). Jamie Tyson scored nine. Cohen Cook scored eight. Christian Rodgers and Noah Meyers each scored five. Owen Meade scored four.
Jaden Merrill scored 12 for the Thunderbolts (10-4). Khalon Foster scoredd 11. Jabbar Barriento and Donte Smith each scored three.
Girls basketball
Egg Harbor Twp. 45, Oakcrest 27: Lyla Brown scored 15 for the Eagles (8-6). Kara Wilson scored 14. Amelia Zinckgraf and Kierstyn Zinckgraf each scored four. Lindsay Dodd, Katrina Suarez, Ava Kraybill and Eva Derbyshire each scored two. EHT led 26-18 at halftime.
MaNaijah Scott scored. 11 and made three 3s for the Falcons (1-6). Jackie Cooper scored nine. Izabella Williamson (five) and Imyah Arroyo (two) also scored for Oakcrest.
Our Lady of Mercy 60, Pitman 25: The Villagers (8-6) led 34-11 at halftime. For Pitman (2-11), Miya Villari scored 19 and grabbed five rebounds. Reese Whitley grabbed 11 rebounds. No further information was available.
Lacey Twp. 58, Lakewood 22: Maddie Bell scored 17 for the Lions (12-4). Reece Paget scored 11. Brooke Schmidt scored eight. Reece Coon scored seven and grabbed five rebounds. Sarah Zimmerman scored six and added five rebounds. Katie Patterson also grabbed five rebounds. Ashley Springer scored four. Madison MacGillivray scored three and grabbed three rebounds. Emmalee Dacus scored two.
Lakewood fell to 0-11.
Salem 51, Buena Reg. 22: Cami Johnson scored eight for the Chiefs (4-9). Adriana Capone and Autumn Saunders each scored six. Mya Nicole scored two. For Salem (8-5), Emilee Sayers scored 13. Kaela Nichols scored 10 and made two 3s.
Salem led 23-7 at halftime.
