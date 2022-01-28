 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 1 Kingsway wins 4 of last 5 bouts, defeats No. 6 St. Augustine: Late Friday roundup
0 Comments

No. 1 Kingsway wins 4 of last 5 bouts, defeats No. 6 St. Augustine: Late Friday roundup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HS Live wrestling

There were plenty of great bouts Friday night between St. Augustine Prep and Kingsway Regional, two of the best high school wrestling programs in South Jersey.

But the Dragons won four of the final five bouts en route to a 37-33 victory in a nonconference meet.

Kingsway (8-1) is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits (7-3) are ranked No. 6. The Dragons feature five state placewinners from last season, and the Hermits returned six who advanced to the individual state tournament and three who reached the podium.

St. Augustine's Richie Grungo, who placed fifth at states last season, earned a quick pin in just 21 seconds at the 144-pound bout Friday. He gave the Hermits a 21-17 lead with five bouts remaining. 

Kingsway's Josh Palmucci (150) and Brady Whitzell (175) each pinned their opponents. David DiPietro (157) and Dakota Morris (165) each won via major decision. Those wins gave the Dragons a 37-27 lead.

Kingway forfeited the bout at 190 to end the meet, which started at 215.

St. Augustine's Brady Small pinned Christopher San Paolo in 4:57 at 285. Jackson Slotnick earned an 11-2 major decision over Kingsway's Jason Meola at 106. Slotnick is one of the best 106 pounders in South Jersey, improving his record to 14-7.

Kaden Naame won via technical fall (15-0, 4:42) at 113, which gave the Hermits a 21-0 lead. Last season, Naame placed eighth at the state tournament.

Boys basketball

Mainland Reg. 49, Millville 29: Tim Travagline scored 18 and made three 3s for the Mustangs (8-7). Jamie Tyson scored nine. Cohen Cook scored eight. Christian Rodgers and Noah Meyers each scored five. Owen Meade scored four.

Jaden Merrill scored 12 for the Thunderbolts (10-4). Khalon Foster scoredd 11. Jabbar Barriento and Donte Smith each scored three.

Girls basketball

Egg Harbor Twp. 45, Oakcrest 27: Lyla Brown scored 15 for the Eagles (8-6). Kara Wilson scored 14. Amelia Zinckgraf and Kierstyn Zinckgraf each scored four. Lindsay Dodd, Katrina Suarez, Ava Kraybill and Eva Derbyshire each scored two. EHT led 26-18 at halftime.

MaNaijah Scott scored. 11 and made three 3s for the Falcons (1-6). Jackie Cooper scored nine. Izabella Williamson (five) and Imyah Arroyo (two) also scored for Oakcrest.

Our Lady of Mercy 60, Pitman 25: The Villagers (8-6) led 34-11 at halftime. For Pitman (2-11), Miya Villari scored 19 and grabbed five rebounds. Reese Whitley grabbed 11 rebounds. No further information was available.

Lacey Twp. 58, Lakewood 22: Maddie Bell scored 17 for the Lions (12-4). Reece Paget scored 11. Brooke Schmidt scored eight. Reece Coon scored seven and grabbed five rebounds. Sarah Zimmerman scored six and added five rebounds. Katie Patterson also grabbed five rebounds. Ashley Springer scored four. Madison MacGillivray scored three and grabbed three rebounds. Emmalee Dacus scored two.

Lakewood fell to 0-11.

Salem 51, Buena Reg. 22: Cami Johnson scored eight for the Chiefs (4-9). Adriana Capone and Autumn Saunders each scored six. Mya Nicole scored two. For Salem (8-5), Emilee Sayers scored 13. Kaela Nichols scored 10 and made two 3s.

Salem led 23-7 at halftime. 

Wrestling

No. 1 Kingsway Reg. 37, No. 6 St. Augustine 33

106—Jackson Slotnick SA md. Jason Meola (11-2)

113—Kaden Naame SA tf. Nathan Lubonski (15-0, 4:42)

120—Brendan Callahan K by forfeit

126—Nathan Taylor K d. D’Amani Almodovar (1-0)

132—Chase Hedler K d. Brandon Borman (8-5)

138—Joey Miranda K tf. Cooper Lange (19-3, 5:17)

144—Richie Grungo SA p.Tommy DiPietro (0:21)

150—Josh Palmucci K p. Jake Slotnick (5:41)

157—David DiPietro K d. Tristian Mcleer (14-4)

165—Dakota Morris K md. Dennis Virelli (15-4)

175—Brady Whitzell K p. Jake Andre (3:56)

190—Trey McLeer SA by forfeit

215—Alex Marshall SA by forfeit

285—Brady Small SA p. Christopher San Paolo (4:57)

Match started at 215

New Egypt 40, St. Joseph 24

106—Double forfeit

113—Fred Frappier N by forfeit

120—Jose Morfin N by forfeit

126—Chris Kramer N by forfeit

132—Double forfeit

138—Carter Kuey N p. Doug Farinaccio (21-7)

144—Gavin Morrow N p. Tyson Catoe (0:37)

150—Anthony Raucci N by forfeit

157—Nick Melchiore SJ p. Jake Plaag (1:48)

165—Dave Goodwin SJ by forfeit

175—Double forfeit

190—Gavin Steiner SJ by forfeit

215—Dylan Searles N by forfeit

285—Bryan Butkus SJ p. Joel Quintero (2:28)

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News