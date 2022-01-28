No. 1 Kingsway wins 4 of last 5 bouts, defeats No. 6 St. Augustine: Late Friday roundup

There were plenty of great bouts Friday night between St. Augustine Prep and Kingsway Regional, two of the best high school wrestling programs in South Jersey.

But the Dragons won four of the final five bouts en route to a 37-33 victory in a nonconference meet.

Kingsway (8-1) is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits (7-3) are ranked No. 6. The Dragons feature five state placewinners from last season, and the Hermits returned six who advanced to the individual state tournament and three who reached the podium.

St. Augustine's Richie Grungo, who placed fifth at states last season, earned a quick pin in just 21 seconds at the 144-pound bout Friday. He gave the Hermits a 21-17 lead with five bouts remaining.

Kingsway's Josh Palmucci (150) and Brady Whitzell (175) each pinned their opponents. David DiPietro (157) and Dakota Morris (165) each won via major decision. Those wins gave the Dragons a 37-27 lead.

Kingway forfeited the bout at 190 to end the meet, which started at 215.