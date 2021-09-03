No. 1 Holy Spirit tops No. 3 St. Joseph 35-24

“I don’t know,” Roman said. “I just make big plays when they have to be made.”

Spirit-St. Joe is always one of the season’s most anticipated contests. Spirit (1-1) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. St. Joe (1-1) is No. 3. The winner gets bragging rights as the schools often compete to attract the same players. They could meet again this season in the state Non-Public B playoffs.

“We have a few kids who started here and went there,” Gavin Roman said. “This was a really big game.”

Friday’s game was filled with twists and turns.

Spirit jumped to a 14-0 lead behind Cohen, who threw for 222 yards and two TDs and ran for another score.

But four lead changes followed.

Senior wide receiver/defensive back Jahmeer Cartagena sparked a St. Joe comeback when he caught a TD pass and returned an interception for a score in the second quarter.

The Wildcats had the lead and the momentum when fullback Kevin Mayfield (13 carries for 50 yards) scored on a 14-yard run to put St. Joe up 24-21 with 5:53 left in the third quarter.

But a little more than a minute later, Roman would make the first of his three game-deciding plays.