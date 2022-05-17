No. 1 Hermits beat No. 2 Kingsway to reach Diamond Classic final

BURNA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic is designed to test a high school baseball team’s depth.

St. Augustine Prep has the numbers not only to survive but to prosper.

The Hermits wore down Kingsway Regional and beat the Dragons 7-4 in a semifinal Tuesday afternoon. Top-seeded St. Augustine (20-1) will play No. 7 seed Lenape (13-2) for the championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Alcyon Park in Pitman.

“We can hit one through nine, which is definitely clutch,” Hermits senior catcher Austin Sofran said. “No matter where we are in the inning and who’s up, we’re always expecting a hit.”

The Hermits got strong performances up and down their batting order. Cleanup hitter Kyle Neri was 1 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs. No. 9 hitter Sofran was 2 for 2 with a run scored and two RBIs. Junior Marco Levari was 1 for 2 with two runs scored. Sophomore third baseman Jake Meyers, in his first varsity start, drove in the Hermits' final run with a single

"St. Augustine is a good team," Kingsway coach Bill Alvaro said. "They have a good lineup. They have depth. We battled until the final out."

The 16-team, single-elimination Classic features many of South Jersey’s top teams. The Hermits are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Kingsway is No. 2. The tournament is named after the late Hartmann, a former Eastern Regional coach and a longtime fixture on the South Jersey baseball scene.

Fourth-seeded Kingsway (19-5) played Tuesday’s game under protest, saying the Hermits violated the courtesy/pinch runner rule in the second inning.

Kingsway took a lead in the top of the first on Carter Williams' two-run triple. The early deficit was nothing new for St. Augustine. The Hermits have played from behind in several big games this season.

St. Augustine grabbed the lead for good in the bottom of the third. Sofran knocked in a run with a single, and leadoff hitter Ryan Taylor followed with an RBI double to make 5-3 Hermits.

“This year we’ve been doing a good job of not panicking,” Sofran said. “We’ve been trusting ourselves, our pitchers and our bats.”

Senior pitcher Andrew Gaines came out of the bullpen to make sure the lead held up. Gaines allowed three hits and a run over the final four innings to improve to 5-0 this season.

Lenape advanced to the Wednesday’s final with a 4-0 win over third-seeded Gloucester Catholic on Monday. St. Augustine will be making its fifth final appearance in the Classic’s 48-year history. The Hermits won the tournament in 2014 and 2017.

“There’s nothing better than this tournament,” St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone said. “It’s the greatest preparation for the state tournament. Every game is a playoff game. You have to fight and claw just to get to the final, and anything can happen once you get there.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.