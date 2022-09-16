No. 1 Delsea Regional beats Ocean City 35-6

OCEAN CITY — After getting surprised by a quick Ocean City High School touchdown, the Delsea Regional football team let loose a relentless running game that the Red Raiders couldn’t stop Friday.

Delsea played old-fashioned running football and scored five straight rushing touchdowns for a 35-6 victory in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game.

Delsea improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Independence. Ocean City, No. 10 in the Elite 11, dropped to 2-2 on the season and 1-1 in the Independence.

Ocean City got the ball first, and quarterback Riley Gunnels passed to a wide-open Jon Moyer on the fourth play from scrimmage for a 55-yard touchdown. The extra point was wide, and the Delsea runners would soon answer.

Delsea got touchdown runs by Wayne Adair, Jared Schoppe, Luke Maxwell, quarterback Zach Maxwell (Luke’s cousin), and Luke Maxwell again. The Crusaders threw the ball once in the game, a 14-yard completion late in the second quarter from Zach Maxwell to Luke Maxwell. On the next play, Luke Maxwell ran for a 40-yard TD on the right side for a 21-6 halftime lead.

“They dominated up front and executed,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “They executed everything well, and their defense shut down our pass.”

Delsea coach Sal Marchese found a few things he said need work, despite the dominant win.

“After we gave up the touchdown, we dominated for the most part,” Marchese said. “We ran the ball well. We can throw it, too, but we like to execute the running game, and we don’t like to punt. We punted once. We made a few mistakes on technical things and we fumbled once.”

Trailing 6-0, the Crusaders marched 67 yards on 10 plays on their first possession. Adair took the pitch and scored easily from 3 yards out around the right end. Mason Carr made the first of five straight PATs, and Delsea led 7-6.

Schoppe scored on a 4-yard run on the next Delsea possession, capping a 69-yard drive. The running game chewed up the clock and dictated the game.

Zach Maxwell scored from 37 yards out on a keeper play, and Luke Maxwell scored for the second time late in the third quarter to make it 35-6.

“We have our bye week coming up, and we definitely have things to work on,” said the 6-foot-2 Moyer, a 16-year-old junior from Upper Township. “But there’s a lot of season left, and we definitely have a lot to shoot for.”