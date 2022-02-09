 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 1 Camden downs Holy Spirit
No. 1 Camden downs Holy Spirit

Mainland Holy Spirit Boys Basketball

The Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team huddles up during a January game against Mainland Regional in Linwood. After a rough start, the Spartans have improved to 10-5 heading into Thursday’s game.

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

The Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team lost to Camden 68-51 Tuesday night.

Camden is a national power and ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.

Junior guard Cian Medley led Camden with 17 points. Ky Gilliam scored 13 for Spirit.

Holy Spirit 12 6 9 24 - 51

Camden 15 19 17 17 -68

HS- Smith 9, Wilkins 2, K. Gilliam 13, Llanos 7, Kane 2, E. Kane 8, Roseborough 2, F. Gilliam 6, Legette 2

CA-Medley 17, Robinson 8, Perkins 11, Fleming 8, Haskins 4, King 2, Barge 6, Cosme 3, Murray 9

