NJSIAA updates some football regulations, changes power points systems; more basketball games allowed

ROBBINSVILLE — As New Jersey prepares for the first-ever true public school state championship football games this fall, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association tweaked a few of its football regulations Wednesday.

The NJSIAA executive committee approved the following football updates during its monthly meeting:

The maximum number of games a team can play is 14. Only the teams that reach the seven state title games (five public and two non-public) will play 14 games. Transfers without a bona fide change of residence will still be required to sit the first four games of the season before becoming eligible.

Teams must win at least two games to qualify for the postseason.

Teams will not be permitted to mutually drop scheduled games. There were reports last season that some schools were dropping scheduled games because it benefitted their United Power Ranking, which determines what teams make the postseason. Once a team starts its regular season, games must be played or a forfeit will be declared.

In other business, games against out-of-state opponents in all sports will not count toward a team’s power points. Teams earn power points based on their opponents enrollment and record. Power points in most sports determine which teams make the postseason and how they are seeded.

NJSIAA Chief Operating Officer Tony Maselli said it just became too difficult to get information on enrolment and records from out-of-state schools.

“We would rather see our power points calculated on New Jersey member schools versus New Jersey member schools,” he said. “It’s apples to apples.”

The move should have minimal impact on out-of-state competition. New Jersey schools must already play 60% of their games against in-state competition before playoff qualifying in all sports.

It’s also a team’s top 10 or top 13 power-point games that count toward playoff seeding and qualifying.

Several non-public football teams play out-of-state opponents, but non-public schools automatically qualify for the playoffs and are seeded by a committee.

Basketball to get more games

The executive committee updated the amount of games teams will be able to play in 2022-23. Teams will be able to play 24 regular season games, plus a county or league tournament and state tournament.

There will be no Tournament of Champions next season, which gives schools an extra week of regular season play, allowing for more games to be played.

Girls stand alone

The NJSIAA announced that by a vote of 262-0 with seven abstentions the organization's member schools recognized girls wrestling as its own stand-alone sport.

The move allows the NJSIAA to possibly organize a girls wrestling team tournament and develop sport-specific girls wrestling regulations.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.