NJSIAA to increase testing on PEDs

ROBBINSVILLE — The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association will drastically increase its performance-enhancing drug testing in 2022-23.

The organization, which governs most New Jersey high school sports, will spend about $200,000 on testing this school year. Athletes in every sport will be tested, executive director Colleen Maguire said Wednesday after the executive committee meeting.

The NJSIAA expects to test between 800-900 athletes. Steroid testing has been a victim of the pandemic the last two school years.

The NJSIAA did not test at all in 2020-21. The NJSIAA tested 224 athletes last school year with one positive test. That positive test was upheld on appeal and the athlete suspended for a year. The NJSIAA does not release the names of individuals who test positive.

Before the pandemic, the NJSIAA spent about $100,000 and tested around 500 athletes per school year.

Maguire urged student athletes to be careful about the supplements they take. The NJSIAA sent posters to member schools to try to educate student-athletes about the danger some supplements pose.

“Our staff is growing concerned with negligent use of substances,” Maguire said. “We’re trying to message the seriousness to the kids that you really have to watch what you use.”

Playoff changes

Cross country, boys volleyball and gymnastic will have a bit of a new look, under proposals approved by the NJSIAA executive committee Wednesday.

In cross country, the NJSIAA changed the way runners will qualify for the Meet of Champions.

The following runners and teams will now qualify for the MOC:

• The first place team in each enrollment group.

• Eight wild-card teams based on time.

• The top-10 individual finishers in each enrollment group.

• Thirty wild card individuals based on time.

The new qualifying system will put emphasis more on individuals than teams. The NJSIAA has eliminated all Tournament of Champions competitions for the upcoming school year. Maguire described the MOC as a hybrid event of team and individual competitions.

“From our perspective,” she said, “we’re running the race anyway. We kept that intact. We just felt it’s time to rebalance who qualifies.”

In boys volleyball, there will now be eight sectional champions based on enrollment — four in North Jersey and four in South Jersey. There will be four state group champions.

As for gymnastics, that sport will go from five to four sectional champions. Maguire said the number of gymnastic teams has not grown enough to maintain five sections.