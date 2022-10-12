 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOLS

NJSIAA to honor officials next week, 2 other times this school year

  • 0

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association will honor sports officials next week for the first of three times during the 2022-23 academic season. 

Starting Monday through Oct. 23, the governing body of most high school sports in the state will dedicate the entire week to its nearly 7,000 registered officials. 

The NJSIAA will also honor its officials during the winter sports season (Jan. 30-Feb. 5) and the spring season (April 24-30). The NJSIAA requests administrators, coaches and players to highlight the efforts of officials during these appreciation weeks.

This recognition program will be an annual initiative, a release from the NJSIAA said.

“After the past several years, we’re now able to enjoy a sense of normalcy, both related to school and athletics,” NJSIAA Executive Director Colleen Maguire said in the release. “The ongoing efforts of our registered NJSIAA officials certainly don’t go unnoticed. We’re very grateful for everything they do.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oakcrest beats EHT to get to 6-1

Oakcrest beats EHT to get to 6-1

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Oakcrest High School football team regained the momentum in the second half and beat Egg Harbor Township 23-14 on Friday.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News