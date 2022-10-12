NJSIAA to honor officials next week, 2 other times this school year

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association will honor sports officials next week for the first of three times during the 2022-23 academic season.
Starting Monday through Oct. 23, the governing body of most high school sports in the state will dedicate the entire week to its nearly 7,000 registered officials.
The NJSIAA will also honor its officials during the winter sports season (Jan. 30-Feb. 5) and the spring season (April 24-30). The NJSIAA requests administrators, coaches and players to highlight the efforts of officials during these appreciation weeks.
This recognition program will be an annual initiative, a release from the NJSIAA said.
“After the past several years, we’re now able to enjoy a sense of normalcy, both related to school and athletics,” NJSIAA Executive Director Colleen Maguire said in the release. “The ongoing efforts of our registered NJSIAA officials certainly don’t go unnoticed. We’re very grateful for everything they do.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
