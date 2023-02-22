The few New Jersey high schools with Thanksgiving rivalries received another reason to move those games Wednesday.

New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Director Colleen Maguire said during the organization’s executive committee meeting Wednesday that the NJSIAA would explore holding public school state finals on Thanksgiving weekend this fall. The championship games were held the first weekend in December last season .

She said any public school that played for a state championship and also plays a traditional Thanksgiving game could move the rivalry to the following week.

Only two local Thanksgiving rivalries remain - Holy Spirit/Atlantic City and Vineland/Millville.

Millville is the defending state Group IV champion and predicted to be a top contender again this fall.

The Millville/Vineland rivalry began in 1893. The Atlantic City/Holy Spirit rivalry started in 1926.

If the state title games are moved, it would be a minimal disruption - if any - to Thanksgiving rivalries. It would be rare for teams to consistently appear in state finals.

Teams must win sectional titles to advance to the state semifinals. Since the playoffs began in 1974, Millville has won four South Jersey titles, Atlantic City has won one and Vineland none.