NJSIAA to end mask mandate, capacity limits for indoor sports
top story

NJSIAA to end mask mandate, capacity limits for indoor sports

OC basketball

Ocean City vs West Tech girls basketball playoff game for the NJSIAA Group Tournament, Semifinal Round, Group 3 at West Deptford High School Thursday March 12, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns the game will be held under the governor’s mandate with ONLY teams and essential staff – but NO fans. In addition to the action on the court, please get shots showing the empty gymnasium. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association will soon remove its mask mandate and capacity limits for indoor sporting events, according to a report from NJ.com.

The state's high school sports governing body made the announcement Monday in an email sent to the schools.

Beginning Friday, all participants and spectators will longer be required to wear masks or face coverings. Next Friday, capacity limits for indoor events will also be dropped.

During the spring season, boys volleyball is the only indoor sport.

The NJSIAA removed the mask mandate and limits for outdoor events last Tuesday.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

