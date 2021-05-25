NJSIAA to end mask mandate, capacity limits for indoor sports

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association will soon remove its mask mandate and capacity limits for indoor sporting events, according to a report from NJ.com.
The state's high school sports governing body made the announcement Monday in an email sent to the schools.
Beginning Friday, all participants and spectators will longer be required to wear masks or face coverings. Next Friday, capacity limits for indoor events will also be dropped.
During the spring season, boys volleyball is the only indoor sport.
The NJSIAA removed the mask mandate and limits for outdoor events last Tuesday.
