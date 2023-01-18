NJSIAA takes step toward relaxing transfer rules

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Wednesday took the first step toward providing athletes with more freedom to transfer schools.

Students would be able to transfer once without penalty during their first six semesters, under a proposal approved on first reading by the NJSIAA executive committee Wednesday. The proposal would apply to all athletes, not just varsity competitors. Students would have to sit 30 days and possibly miss the state tournament during their second transfer.

There are still several details to be worked out with the proposal, including exactly how the NJSIAA handles senior transfers as well as students who transfer this school year. The proposal currently calls for seniors to be ineligible for 15 days, if it’s their first transfer.

Dave Frazier, the athletic director at Rutherford and the chairman for the NJSIAA’s Advisory Committee, said the state department of Education asked the NJSIAA to develop a more “user-friendly, student-friendly” transfer rule.

“The proposal balances the need to allow good-faith transfer to occur,” Frazier said, “while discouraging multiple transfers, which undermines the level playing field. It also reduces the administrative burden on schools.”

NJSIAA officials said in the past three years, 252 students have transferred multiple times. That total is nearly 3 percent of all transfers during that time period. One student transferred six times.

To be eligible immediately on their first transfer, students would have to transfer before the opening day of the sports season in which the transfer occurs. Students who transferred after opening day would be subject to penalty.

Frazier said the proposal removes the need for a bona fide change of address thereby ending the charade when an athlete’s family rented an apartment or pretended to move in with a relative to become immediately eligible. Frazier noted that changes can be made to this proposal while it winds its way through the approval process.

In another transformative move Wednesday, the executive committee approved a measure that would allow public and non-public schools to be able to recruit eighth grade students and younger.

“It’s just not policeable,” NJSIAA chief compliance officer Paul Popadiuk said of NJSIAA rules banning recruiting. “It’s happening in a lot of senses anyway. Kids are approached as soon as they get their flags on for flag football and told where they should go to school. We will cut it off K-8 and we will focus on [grades] 9-12 and focus on any type of communication between athletes and schools, coaches and boosters and go after them hard.”

The NJSIAA’s actions come at a time when the trend is to give athletes as much freedom as possible. The transfer portal has become all the rage in college sports.

Wednesday was the first step for these measures. If the executive committee passes them on second reading in March, they will be placed on the ballot at the May general membership meeting. If approved there, they will take effect for the 2023-24 school year.