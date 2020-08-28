Mainland vs Cherry Hill West football

Fans cheer as Mainland Regional High School football team plays Cherry Hill West, in Linwood, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

If New Jersey high school sports are played this fall during the COVID-19 pandemic, schools must follow state guidelines for outdoor gatherings, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association said Friday.

Those guidelines limit outdoor gatherings to 500 people. That number, however, does not include people on the field of play, such as players, coaches and trainers, the NJSIAA said.

The NJSIAA, which governs most New Jersey high school sports, also tweaked its definition of “athletic advantage” when it comes to 2020-21 transfers Friday.

Athletes are still prohibited from transferring for “athletic advantage,” but that phrase will not be defined as a transfer made because the school the student is leaving cancels or postpones an athletic program due to the pandemic. Any student who transfers after Sept. 1, regardless of the reason, will be required to sit for half of the fall season, or 30 days, whichever is shorter.

“Our primary focus has and will continue to be providing student-athletes as many opportunities as possible to play the sports they love,” NJSIAA Chief Operating Officer Colleen Maguire said in a prepared statement. “So, whenever necessary or appropriate, we’ll revise regulations to accommodate the peculiarities of this unusual year. That’s what we’ve done today, and that’s what we’ll continue to do, as needed.”

High school fall sports teams ended their summer workouts Friday. Teams can now only meet virtually until the start of practices Sept. 14. The season for most sports will start Oct. 1, with football beginning Oct. 2.

Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

