If New Jersey high school sports are played this fall during the COVID-19 pandemic, schools must follow state guidelines for outdoor gatherings, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association said Friday.
Those guidelines limit outdoor gatherings to 500 people. That number, however, does not include people on the field of play, such as players, coaches and trainers, the NJSIAA said.
The NJSIAA, which governs most New Jersey high school sports, also tweaked its definition of “athletic advantage” when it comes to 2020-21 transfers Friday.
Athletes are still prohibited from transferring for “athletic advantage,” but that phrase will not be defined as a transfer made because the school the student is leaving cancels or postpones an athletic program due to the pandemic. Any student who transfers after Sept. 1, regardless of the reason, will be required to sit for half of the fall season, or 30 days, whichever is shorter.
“Our primary focus has and will continue to be providing student-athletes as many opportunities as possible to play the sports they love,” NJSIAA Chief Operating Officer Colleen Maguire said in a prepared statement. “So, whenever necessary or appropriate, we’ll revise regulations to accommodate the peculiarities of this unusual year. That’s what we’ve done today, and that’s what we’ll continue to do, as needed.”
High school fall sports teams ended their summer workouts Friday. Teams can now only meet virtually until the start of practices Sept. 14. The season for most sports will start Oct. 1, with football beginning Oct. 2.
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland's Mike Ordille #24 is tackle by Egg Harbor Township James Tucker #12, left Avery McKim #15, middle and Malachi Rollins #27, right during the half of annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland's Ja'Briel Mace #4 breaks free from Egg Harbor Township Amir Dunn #8 during the half of annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland Regional quarterback Zack Graziotto breaks free from Egg Harbor Township’s Chris Decker on Thursday.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland's Mike Ordille #24 carries the ball up the middle against Egg Harbor Township Stephen Moore Jr #58 during the half of annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Egg Harbor Township Chris Decker #25 carries the ball up the middle against Mainland’s Drew DeMorat #43, left and McKenzie Murphy #25, right during the half of annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland's Jake Cook #13 scores the two point conversion against Egg Harbor Township Malachi Rollins #27 during the half of annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township
Mainland's Ja'Briel Mace #4 scores a touchdown against Egg Harbor Township Avery McKim #15 during the half of annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township Cheerleaders perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township Cheerleaders perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township Cheerleaders perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township Cheerleaders perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township Cheerleaders perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township Cheerleaders perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township Cheerleaders perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township Cheerleaders perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township Cheerleaders perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township Cheerleaders perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township Cheerleaders perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township Cheerleaders perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township Cheerleaders perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township Cheerleaders perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township Cheerleaders perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township Cheerleaders perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township Cheerleaders perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township Cheerleaders perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township perform during their annual thanksgiving day game Thursday ov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Township bands
