The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Tuesday a two-day, virtual diversity bias and cultural competence workshop for football officials.
The NJSIAA, which oversees most high school sports in the state, hopes to increase awareness and promote diversity, equality and inclusion.
The workshop is scheduled for Sept. 22-23.
“Equality and inclusion isn’t an option at NJSIAA, it’s an essential aspect of our mission,” NJSIAA Chief Operating Officer Colleen Maguire said in a statement Tuesday. “Above all, creating an accepting environment for all of our athletes will always be our top priority.”
This decision was made in partnership with the NFL.
“We’re excited to partner with a leading organization toward accomplishing essential goals,” Maguire said.
The workshop will focus on three main questions — the importance of diversity and respecting and appreciating the differences in others, implicit or unconscious bias and disruption and art of cultural competence, which teaches how culture influences behavior and methods for increasing cultural sensitivity.
“As a part of our ongoing commitment to creating a more inclusive community, we are excited to partner with the NJSIAA on a series of workshops to further educate officials on diversity, equity and inclusion,” NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron said in a statement.
“We look forward to having everyone engage in this topic throughout the two-day event and continue towards making sustainable changes in society.”
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.