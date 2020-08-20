The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association says the 2020-21 high school sports season isn’t about championships.
Rather, it’s about staying healthy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and giving student athletes the opportunity to play as many games as possible. The NJSIAA on Thursday released plans for shorter seasons with limited playoffs.
“Like our daily life we all need to take it day-by-day,” NJSIAA chief operating officer Colleen Maguire said during a video conference with reporters Thursday. “I’m confident though we have the resources in place that if New Jersey continues to stay healthy, that we will be able to successfully provide seasons for our student athletes.”
The NJSIAA said last week schools could still field sports teams even if they offer only virtual instruction this fall. Each individual school district can make its own decision on whether to play.
Both Maguire and Dr. Damion Martins, medical director of Sports Medicine at Atlantic Health System, New York Jets team physician, and member of the NJSIAA Medical Advisory Task Force, pointed to the state’s improved virus statistics as a reason for sports to proceed.
“All of us who were in New Jersey know where we were April of this year versus where we are now,” Martins said. “When you look nationally, you’re probably looking at 9 or 10 percent positivity rate. New Jersey is running about 1.5. I think the state is in a very good place.”
But the NJSIAA is going ahead when many states and colleges have decided to postpone or cancel sports this fall.
“In regards to colleges, there’s no comparison with the high school environment,” Maguire said. “They’re talking about interstate travel moving huge groups of college-age kids. Lodging is involved. We’re staying within the four walls of New Jersey. Right now, New Jersey is healthy.
“I’m not going to cast judgment on other state’s decisions. We’re all struggling. We’re all trying to do right by our kids,” Maquire added.
Football because of its physical nature is probably the most controversial sports to be played this fall.
“As of yet, we don’t have any documented cases of player-to-player spread from contact sports,” Martins said. “The experts really believe this is a factor of community spread. We have to monitor. We have to see what’s happening out there.
“If you take the emotion and politics and you look at the data, kids under the age of 18 are the least likely to get this infection. They’re least likely to get sick from this infections. They’re least likely to die from this infection and they’re the least likely to spread this infection,” Martins added.
Maguire said school districts are coordinating with county health departments to determine what happens if a student — athlete or not — tests positive for the virus.
NJSIAA will not mandate that athletes be tested positive for the virus. Martins noted athletes could test negative at school and then contract the virus two hours later.
“Testing if you’re going to go into a bubble makes sense,” he said. “In this age group, 80 percent of them are going to be asymptomatic. They don’t know they have it, and the likelihood of them spreading it when their viral lode is so low is minimal.”
The NJSIAA announced the following return to sports plan Thursday morning:
Outdoor fall sports (Cross Country, Field Hockey, Football, Soccer, and Girls Tennis) will begin practice Sept. 14. Teams are permitted to conduct summer workouts until Aug. 28. Teams can only meet virtually from Aug. 29-Sept. 13, but heat acclimation for field hockey and football can begin Sept. 11. Most seasons will start Oct. 1 with football beginning Oct. 2. Postseasons in most sports will run from Nov. 13-22. No sport will be played after Nov. 22 except for Thanksgiving football games Nov. 26.
Indoor fall sports (girls gymnastics and girls volleyball) will be shifted to the newly created Season 3. Practices will begin Feb. 16 with the season starting on March 3 and ending April 14. The postseason will be April 15-24.
“I truly hope they take comfort in knowing they have a complete season scheduled for them just a little later in the school year,” Maguire said.
If the outdoor fall sports season cannot be completed because of health conditions, Season 3 will be used as a backup.
In the event of a suspension, NJSIAA will consider the percent of the season that has been completed and will evaluate whether the season should be resumed during Season 3.
*The winter sports regular season will begin Dec. 21 and conclude Feb. 3. The NJSIAA will conduct a postseason from Feb. 5-17.
The NJSIAA will detail the dates for the spring season at later dates. The season will probably start later than normal, after April 1, and end later in June than it normally would.
“The goal is to maximize that spring season,” Maguire said.
The postseason in all seasons will be open to any school that wants to participate. The postseason will be based on the county or sectional level. The details of the postseason are still being developed but champions will be crowned in some form.
“I do plan to buy some hardware,” Maguire said.
Out-of-state competitions will be banned in both the fall and winter.
Both Martins and Maguire said New Jersey athletes can have a big say in whether the seasons take place
“There’s a lot of power in peer pressure,” Maguire said. “You don’t want to let your teammates down. This isn’t the time to expand your social circle. This isn’t the time to go to large-scale parties. This is the time to focus on getting reacclimated to your school day, getting caught up academically and get engaged with your teammates again and strive for a successful season, an uninterrupted season."
