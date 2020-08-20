The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s is moving forward with its plan to have a fall sports season, according to a statement from the association.
The Association's Advisory Task Force released its Return-to-Sports Plan, which provides detailed schedules for fall and winter sports.
The dates for the spring sports season will be announced at a later date; the task force recognizes the need to maximize the spring season due to the loss of the season last school year.
The outdoor fall sports – football, cross country, field hockey, girls tennis and soccer – will begin practice on September 14. Girls tennis will begin competition on September 28. Cross country, field hockey and soccer will begin competition on October 1, and opening day for the football season will be Friday, October 2.
The indoor fall sports – gymnastics and girls volleyball – will be moved to a new, special season that will begin with practices on February 16 and competition on March 3.
If circumstances change, and NJSIAA is unable to have a fall season, the outdoor fall sports will also be played at this time.
“We’re extremely appreciative of the support and guidance from Governor Phil Murphy, Senator Paul Sarlo and Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly,” said NJSIAA COO, Colleen Maguire, “Our kids need structured activity, and we believe that education-based high school sports is the best way to provide it. Giving teenagers extra motivation to stay COVID-free promotes healthy outcomes for everyone.”
This is a developing story check back for updates
