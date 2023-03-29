ROBBINSVILLE - The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association moved one step closer Wednesday to overhauling its transfer rules for state high school athletes.

The new rules attempt to give athletes some freedom of choice but also maintain the integrity of competition.

The NJSIAA executive committee unanimously approved that the following three proposals be voted on at the organization’s general membership meeting May 1 at Pines Manor restaurant in Edison:

1. Public and non-public high schools can recruit athletes until they become high school students.

“It’s hands off once that begins,” NJSIAA chief compliance officer Paul Popadiuk said.

2. High school athletes are allowed one free transfer during the first six semesters of their high school career, provided it occurs on or before the first day of practice of the sports season in which the transfer occurs. Students who transfer after practice starts will be subject to a 30-day period of ineligibility. Students who transfer after regular season competition begins will also not be eligible for NJSIAA postseason competition in that sport.

This transfer rule applies to all levels of competition and not just varsity athletes. Freshmen are also subject to this rule. Freshmen who play fall sports are subject to this rule as soon as they attend a preseason fall practice.

Athletes who transfer a second time during their first six semesters will automatically be ineligible for 30 days. Athletes who transfer during their senior year will be ineligible for 22-days or one-third of the maximum number of contests, whichever is less, in each sport in which they participated in the previous 12 months.

“This just levels the playing field,” NJSIAA executive director Colleen Maguire said, “with a consistent consequence. Once you show up and practice with that team, now you’re going to held accountable.”

3. New Jersey high schools will also vote at the general membership meeting on whether to make these new transfer rules effective June 1.

The new transfer rules eliminate any reference to bonafide changes of residence. Under the current NJSIAA transfer rules, athletes are eligible immediately with a bonafide change of residence, which the NJSIAA defines as a person moving from one public school district to another.

The bonafide change of residence rule has been easily manipulated by student athletes and their families who either rented an apartment or pretended to move in with a relative to become immediately eligible.

The transfers of high profile athletes is an issue that troubles state high school associations all over the country. New Jersey has tried multiple ways to handle the issue in the past 20 years. At one point, all transfers had to sit an entire school year.

NJSIAA officials said in January that in the past three years, 252 students have transferred multiple times. That total is nearly 3 percent of all transfers during that time period. One student transferred six times.

“We don’t know if we have it perfect,” Popadiuk said of the new transfer proposals. “We’ve talked to other associations countrywide and no one is 100 percent happy. We really feel we have something that is better than we have something that is much better than what we had, that takes into account the modern-day interests of kids and families but also holds true to both a competition and educational component.

“When you take a look at the research about what happens to kids who transfer once, there’s downward ticks. Twice, it’s severe. We are an education-based institution, and we’re looking out for that as well.”