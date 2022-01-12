NJSIAA makes scheduling changes to ease COVID-19 impact

Maguire also said there’s a possibility the NJSIAA might modify or change its qualifying or seeding process for state tournaments, but those changes have not been decided yet.

“We’re going to work closely with our tournament staff and committees,” she said. “If we determine what modifications are necessary, we will certainly let everybody know.”

Maguire also said that teams that cannot play because of COVID-19 once the state tournament begins will forfeit. Tournament schedules will not be changed or delayed to accommodate teams because of the virus.

Maguire said that also holds true for individual state tournaments, such as wrestling.

If an individual or team is forced to withdraw before a tournaments begins, that person or team will be replaced. But not after the tournament starts.

“We are not going to delay or modify any state tournament,” she said.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.