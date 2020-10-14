NJSIAA: Fans could possibly be allowed at winter high school sports events

There is a possibility that fans could be allowed at high school sports events this winter.

“I fully expect (the state) will have a policy regarding spectators before we start competition in December,” said Colleen Maguire, the chief operating officer of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Wednesday. “We’re going to have to see what that policy is and see if it works for our schools.”

The winter season, which consists of basketball, bowling, ice hockey, wrestling, swimming and indoor track and field, is scheduled to begin Dec. 21 and conclude Feb. 3, according to the NJSIAA. An abbreviated postseason is scheduled to follow from Feb. 5-17.

Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order Monday that said that if an indoor sports competition requires 25 people or more, the practice or competition may proceed if no individuals are present who are not necessary for the event. Nearly, every high school sports competition requires more than 25 people between athletes, coaches, officials and administrators, so as of now that would mean no spectators.

NJSIAA officials spoke with the governor’s office Monday and discussed the winter season during its virtual executive committee Wednesday.