NJSIAA: Fans could possibly be allowed at winter high school sports events

There is a possibility that fans could be allowed at high school sports events this winter.
“I fully expect (the state) will have a policy regarding spectators before we start competition in December,” said Colleen Maguire, the chief operating officer of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Wednesday. “We’re going to have to see what that policy is and see if it works for our schools.”
The winter season, which consists of basketball, bowling, ice hockey, wrestling, swimming and indoor track and field, is scheduled to begin Dec. 21 and conclude Feb. 3, according to the NJSIAA. An abbreviated postseason is scheduled to follow from Feb. 5-17.
Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order Monday that said that if an indoor sports competition requires 25 people or more, the practice or competition may proceed if no individuals are present who are not necessary for the event. Nearly, every high school sports competition requires more than 25 people between athletes, coaches, officials and administrators, so as of now that would mean no spectators.
NJSIAA officials spoke with the governor’s office Monday and discussed the winter season during its virtual executive committee Wednesday.
“I characterize this as a first step,” said NJSIAA executive committee member and state Senator Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, Passiac. “They (the state) did it make it clear that their goal at one point in time to get to the point where parents could get in to see their children play. They’re not there yet, but that would be the ultimate goal.”
Support Local Journalism
The NJSIAA fall sports season is currently underway.
The last indoor high school events were held on March 12 and included a state semifinal girls basketball game between Ocean City and Westampton Tech. It was played before no fans at Deptford High School.
*****
The NJSIAA lost $640,000 in 2019-20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization lost $40,000 in 2018-19.
NJSIAA revenues declined by $1.2 million in 2019-20.
The new coronavirus caused the state basketball championships, the basketball Tournament of Champions and the entire spring season to be canceled. These cancellations caused the NJSIAA to lose money from broadcast rights fees, sponsorships and the refund of registration fees for all spring sports officials.
NJSIAA officials said they anticipate more losses in 2020-21. Gov. Phil Murphy signed the state budget last month, which provides $625,000 to the NJSIAA to help it offset losses. The NJSIAA also received in May $225,000 from the federal Payroll Protection Program.
“Acting in the best interests of our more than 280,000 student athletes, NJSIAA’s Return to Play plan eliminates (state championships), which will negatively impact the association’s budgeted revenues,” Maguire said. “Since June, I’ve been adamant that the current school year is about participation, not competition. This decision will have financial implications, but we are doing what’s best for the health and safety of our student-athletes. While these are difficult decisions, they are the right decisions. And now, with a workload that’s as demanding as ever, we’re doing our very best to continue moving forward.”
OC basketball
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
OC basketball
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.