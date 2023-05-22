The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association is working on a plan to bring the entire high school girls wrestling state tournament back to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City in 2024.

The three-day tournament typically starts on the first Thursday in March, and the finals are Saturday evening. On the boys side, 448 wrestlers advance to the state tournament from eight regions throughout the state.

What is already a hectic and crowded weekend in the resort will get even moreso as the state will need to accommodate an extra 144 wrestlers, with the top three girls in each weight class at four regions advancing to states.

The NJSIAA has every intention to do just that, Colleen Maguire, its executive director, said last week. The NJSIAA governs most high school sports in the state.

"(The) NJSIAA has always strived to bring the entire girls individual state championships to Boardwalk Hall," Maguire said in an email to The Press.

Several public reports last week indicated the girls state tournament would be in Atlantic City next season, though the NJSIAA had made comments publicly since March that it expects to have the full girls tournament in the resort. The challenge now is making the right plan, such as the timing of each round.

"While we are still working on the tournament format, we are confident that we will be able to accommodate 144 girls wrestlers without impacting the integrity or traditions of the boys tournament. This is a kudos to (tournament director) Howie O'Neil and his efforts exploring every and all options," Maguire added.

The girls state championships were wrestled at the venue in 2019 and 2020, alongside the boys. Both the boys and girls state tournaments were moved to Phillipsburg High School in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, the boys state tournament was held at Boardwalk Hall, while the girls remained in Phillipsburg. This past winter, the earlier rounds of the girls state tournament were wrestled at Phillipsburg with the finals at Boardwalk Hall a week later.