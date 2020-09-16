120119_spt_cedarcreek

The Cedar Creek High School football team celebrates winning the Central Jersey Group II championship in Egg Harbor City on Saturday afternoon. The Pirates won their first sectional title since 2015. 

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

ROBBINSVILLE — The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Wednesday its plans for the 2020 football post-season.

To be known as “Football Post-Season Groupings,” these playoff games will be played during Week 7 and Week 8 of the season. Under the association's plan, no group state champions will be crowned. 

The playoffs will be open to to any school wishing to participate. While, the state’s various football leagues and conferences will take the lead in grouping their member schools into pools that will participate in a two-game series.

The groupings will take into consideration each school’s enrollment and geography, while striving for competitive balance.

The NJSIAA will host a seeding committee meeting of representatives from all five leagues and conferences. The seeding committee will meet the weekend of Nov. 7 All post-season groupings will be announced by NJSIAA on Sunday, November 8.

Unlike previous years, the United Power Rank (UPR) won’t be calculated and maintained during the 2020 season. However, Gridiron NJ will continue to update the Strength Index on a weekly basis.

GALLERY: Hammonton's road to the section title

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments