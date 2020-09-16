ROBBINSVILLE — The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Wednesday its plans for the 2020 football post-season.
To be known as “Football Post-Season Groupings,” these playoff games will be played during Week 7 and Week 8 of the season. Under the association's plan, no group state champions will be crowned.
The playoffs will be open to to any school wishing to participate. While, the state’s various football leagues and conferences will take the lead in grouping their member schools into pools that will participate in a two-game series.
The groupings will take into consideration each school’s enrollment and geography, while striving for competitive balance.
The NJSIAA will host a seeding committee meeting of representatives from all five leagues and conferences. The seeding committee will meet the weekend of Nov. 7 All post-season groupings will be announced by NJSIAA on Sunday, November 8.
Unlike previous years, the United Power Rank (UPR) won’t be calculated and maintained during the 2020 season. However, Gridiron NJ will continue to update the Strength Index on a weekly basis.
