NJSIAA announces fate of high school football video replay

Video replay in New Jersey high school football is no more.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s football committee voted not to use replay during regular season and postseason games in 2022, NJSIAA executive director Colleen Maguire announced during the NJISAA executive committee meeting Wednesday morning.
Two regional title games last fall, including Cedar Creek’s 35-34 win over Woodrow Wilson, were decided in part by video replays.
Video review was used for turnovers and touchdowns in games played at Rutgers University and MetLife Stadium. It was not used during the 2021 regular season.
The Cedar Creek/Wilson review play came with 10 seconds left in the game.
Wilson trailed by one point and had the ball on fourth-and-goal at the Cedar Creek 7-yard line. Running back Naz’si Oglesby slipped out of the backfield and caught a swing pass from quarterback Devin Kargman. Oglesby headed for the goal line. Pirates linebacker C.J. Resto tackled him 6 inches short of the goal line with 10 seconds left.
But officials quickly announced the play was under review.
Everyone in the stadium seemed to stare at the giant video board above one of the stadium’s end zones. Wilson fans cheered when one angle was shown. Pirates fans roared when another angle was shown.
Finally, the officials confirmed the call on the field that Oglesby had been stopped short of the goal line.
The second controversial replay came when East Orange beat Clifton 30-24 in three overtimes in a North Jersey Group V regional title game.
East Orange scored the winning TD when it returned a goal line fumble 100 yards.
The play was controversial because video replay seemed to show the Clifton ball carrier breaking the plane of the goal line and scoring a TD before the fumble.
Clifton superintendent and NJSIAA executive committee member Danny Robertozzi had strong words for instant replay at the December NJSIAA executive commitee meeting.
“I don’t think we can call it controversial,” Robertozzi said at that meeting. “I think we can call it a travesty. What makes it even more egregious is that we have instant replay and instant replay failed.”
In another news from Wednesday's executive committee meeting, the NJSIAA announced a profit of about $270,000 from the fall.
Maguire said this was because of increased gate receipts from football and boys soccer and because of an increase in tournament fees.
The fees allowed the NJSIAA to cover expenses for non-revenue sports such as girls tennis and cross country.
Maguire said those two sports lost $40,000 in 2019 but broke even this fall because of the increase in fees.
“These fees are the only revenues we have,” she said, “to help offset the costs for these events.”
The executive committee Wednesday also approved a resolution allowing boys and girls basketball teams to play regular season games after the start of the state tournament.
“The intent is to give flexibility to the schools,” Maguire said. “And leagues and conferences may have important divisional games that need to be rescheduled.”
