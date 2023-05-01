EDISON TOWNSHIP — Colleen Maguire, the executive director of the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association, called Monday a historic day for New Jersey high school sports.

How historic time will tell.

NJSIAA member schools voted to approve a more streamlined transfer rule and legalized the recruiting of elementary and middle school athletes.

“I think this is a giant step forward in finally just leveling the playing field,” Maguire said. “Every kid is now treated equally. It doesn’t matter if you played varsity at a small school or played varsity at another school. It doesn’t matter if you had a change of address. Times are evolving, and the association needs to evolve. You can’t ignore the fact that athletics plays an important role in kids’ lives. For us to continue to operate the way we have for the better part of the last 100 years is doing a disservice to the landscape that is out there today. We’ll see. We’re going to give this a try.”

The rules were approved during the NJSIAA annual general membership meeting at Pines Manor. Both changes will have a major impact on high school sports.

Schools voted 216-96-1 to give student-athletes one penalty-free transfer during the first six semesters of their high school careers as long as that transfer occurs on or before the start of practice date in the sports season in which the transfer occurs. Athletes who transfer two or more times are automatically ineligible for 30 days for each transfer.

Students who transfer after practice starts are ineligible for the season’s first 30 days or half the maximum number of contests in that sport, whichever is less. Students who transfer after the season starts also are ineligible for the state tournament.

The new transfer rule will work this way: Baseball practice starts March 16, and the season starts April 1. Athletes who transfer for the first time before March 16 are eligible immediately. Athletes who transfer between March 16 and March 31 are ineligible for 30 days. Athletes who transfer April 1 or later are ineligible for 30 days and are ineligible for the state tournament.

Seniors who transfer must sit 22 days or one-third of the maximum number of games, whichever is less.

Schools voted 277-34-2 to have this new transfer rule take effect June 1. The rule applies to all athletes, not just the ones who played varsity.

“I think the transfer rule is good,” Holy Spirit athletic director and baseball coach Steve Normane said. “Kids make decisions, and sometimes they’re not right. This gives them the opportunity to correct a decision they maybe weren’t sure of. I think the one free transfer is fair.”

Recruiting allowed

Member schools also voted 263-48-4 to allow public and non-public schools to recruit elementary and middle school students.

Athletes already playing high school sports cannot be recruited. Under the rule, athletes become high school athletes the first day of fall practice or the first day of school if they are not playing a fall sport.

This rule will probably have the biggest impact on public school coaches who will now be expected to recruit prospective athletes.

Some expressed concern that the new recruiting rule could lead to a Wild West atmosphere around high school sports.

“Yipee ki-yay,” Absegami athletic director and Cape-Atlantic League president Steve Fortis said. “We’re going to have to be much more visible. If you’re an eighth grader in Galloway Township, you can choose from seven different high schools to go to. We have to be a part of that conversation. In the past, we were telling coaches you’re not allowed to, you’re not allowed to. Now, we’re going to have to say, ‘Drop what you’re doing and get out there.’ It’s going to be a radical change.”

The new transfer rules eliminate any reference to bona fide changes of residence. Under the current NJSIAA transfer rules, athletes are eligible immediately with a bona fide change of residence, which the organizaation defines as a person moving from one public school district to another.

The bona fide change of residence rule has been easily manipulated by student athletes and their families who either rented an apartment or pretended to move in with a relative to become immediately eligible.

The transfers of high profile athletes is an issue that troubles state high school associations all over the country. New Jersey has tried multiple ways to handle the issue in the past 20 years. At one point, all transfers had to sit an entire school year.

Maguire said the NJSIAA will monitor how these new rules unfold. She said the organization could revisit or reassess the matter in upcoming years.

“For now, I think this is a really good effort heading in the right direction,” she said, “to again bring equity to all types of student athletes, all types of schools and all sports.”