Nineteen local teams quality for state high school girls tennis tournament

The NJSIAA South Jersey girls tennis tournaments begin Thursday for Groups I, II, III, IV, and the Non-Public A, and the Non-Public B postseason will start Oct. 5.

Nineteen teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean County will participate in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association postseason.

Cumberland Regional is seeded second in Group II, the area’s highest-seeded team. Mainland is seeded third in Group III, and Lower Cape May Regional is the No. 3 seed in Group II. Ocean City is the fourth seed in Group III.

Top seeds include Gateway Regional (Group I), Haddonfield (Group II), Moorestown (Group III), Shawnee (Group IV), Donovan Catholic (Non-Public A) and Moorestown Friends (Non-Public B).

The first-round matches for Groups I, II, III, IV will be played Thursday, with quarterfinals scheduled for Oct. 5, semifinals on Oct. 7 and finals on Oct. 12. The Non-Public A and Non-Public B postseason will begin with quarterfinals Oct. 5.

First-round on Thursday

S.J. Group I

(9) Palmyra at (8) Middle Township.

S.J. Group II