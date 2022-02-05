Nijah Tanksley scores 26 to lead Bridgeton: Late Friday rdup

Bridgeton High School's Nijah Tanksley led all scorers with 26 points as the host Bulldogs girls basketball team beat Cumberland Regional 57-41 on Friday.
Bridgeton improved to 5-9.
Jamya Mosley added 12 points and Adelina Wilks had nine. Char'nayja Acevedo contributed six points and 10 rebounds. Tanksley, Mosley, Wilks and Acevedo each had four steals. The Bulldogs led 26-18 at halftime and outscored Cumberland 19-8 in the third quarter.
Dinyan Brisbane scored 16 points for the Colts (1-15), and Grace Albert added eight. Isabella Albert and Cioni Simmons had six and five points, respectively.
No. 7 Wildwood 63, Salem 18: Imene Fathi scored 25 points and made five 3s for the undefeated Warriors (14-0), who are ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11. Macie McCracken scored 20 and made two 3s. She added five steals. Emily Little grabbed eight rebounds and scored six. Sinaia Stroman-Hills had five rebounds and scored four. Maya Benichou finished with three points, three assists and three rebounds. Kaydence Oakley and Sophia Wilber each scored two. Wilber added five steals.
Kaela Nichols scored nine and made two 3s for Salem (9-6).
Manchester Township 69, Barnegat 50: Devyn Quigley topped visiting Manchester (10-6) with 33 points and had six rebounds, five assists ad four steals. Amya Bray contributed 19 points, six rebounds and five steals, and Myah Hourigan had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Cara McCoy led Barnegat (6-6) with 23 points and had four rebounds. Emma Thornton had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Adrianna Kappmeier and Isabel Guiro each added four points and had seven and six rebounds, respectively.
Boys basketball
Atlantic Christian 48, Kings Christian 36: Caleb Vogel scored 12 for the Cougars. Noah Gibbs scored 12 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the double-double. Devin Tridente and Sam Glancey each scored 11. For Kings, Isaiah Andruzzi scored 10.
