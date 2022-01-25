Nick Layton's pin clinches Ocean City win over Hammonton

In the heavyweight bout, Ocean City senior Aiden Fisher earned a 3-2 decision to give his team a 9-6 lead. He trailed 2-0 in the second period but tied the bout with a reversal. He won in the final seconds when his opponent was penalized a point for misconduct.

The score was close the entire meet.

"It's a great match for these kids," Calhoun said. "It was senior night for our four seniors. They all went out there and did their job and won. They all did a great job. The fans were awesome. We had a nice crowd. I think they feed off of that."

Despite the loss, Hammonton (9-5) is having a nice season. The Blue Devils have defeated some good programs, such as Lower Cape May Regional on Jan. 15. The Red Raiders (5-9), who faced some tough opponents this season and are very competitive, lost to Lower on Jan. 20.

The Caper Tigers (12-3) are ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.

"This was pretty big," Layton said of Tuesday's win. "Lower was a close match. I feel like we are getting better as a team every day. … I'm very proud of this team."