Nick Layton's pin clinches Ocean City win over Hammonton

OCEAN CITY — It happened pretty fast.
Nick Layton earned a quick pin in the 165-bout Tuesday to lead Ocean City High School to a 41-30 victory over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division wrestling meet.
Layton pinned his opponent in 1 minutes, 03 seconds to give the Red Raiders a 41-27 lead with one bout remaining. Ocean City coach Dan Calhoun called that performance crucial because "at that point, it was out of reach."
And that is just what Layton wanted.
"I thought we needed pin to put the match away. We needed a quick pin to end the match," the 15-year-old from Upper Township said. "It felt amazing."
At 144, the Blue Devils' Aidan Fallon won by pin that gave his team a 27-23 lead. Before Layton's bout, Ocean City led 35-27, Hammonton having forfeited at 150 and 157.
With two bouts remaining, he knew the Blue Devils could still pull out the win with two pins (or even a pin and a decision). So, getting the pin, especially a quick six points, "'was a pretty good feeling."
Red Raiders senior Sam Williams opened the dual meet with a pin at 190. He was leading 9-2 and earned the pin with 11 seconds left in the second period to give his team a 6-0 lead. At 215, Hammonton’s Juan Urbina earned also earned a pin in 2:52 to tie the meet.
In the heavyweight bout, Ocean City senior Aiden Fisher earned a 3-2 decision to give his team a 9-6 lead. He trailed 2-0 in the second period but tied the bout with a reversal. He won in the final seconds when his opponent was penalized a point for misconduct.
The score was close the entire meet.
"It's a great match for these kids," Calhoun said. "It was senior night for our four seniors. They all went out there and did their job and won. They all did a great job. The fans were awesome. We had a nice crowd. I think they feed off of that."
Despite the loss, Hammonton (9-5) is having a nice season. The Blue Devils have defeated some good programs, such as Lower Cape May Regional on Jan. 15. The Red Raiders (5-9), who faced some tough opponents this season and are very competitive, lost to Lower on Jan. 20.
The Caper Tigers (12-3) are ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.
"This was pretty big," Layton said of Tuesday's win. "Lower was a close match. I feel like we are getting better as a team every day. … I'm very proud of this team."
Calhoun said, "I've known (Hammonton coach) Dave (Mauriello) for years, and you know when you wrestle Hammonton, they are always well-coached. Their kids are tough and hard-nosed kids. To go out there and compete and beat a team like that, it is great for these kids confidence.
"All around, it was a great team win."
Hammonton's Justin Flood earned a pin at 106, giving the Blue Devils a 12-9 lead. Ocean City forfeited at 113, which extended Hammonton's lead to 18-9. However, the Red Raiders cut their deficit to 18-17 after major decisions from Aiden Leypoldt and Tommy Grimley.
Hammonton's Brett Stansbury won a 4-2 decision at 132. He trailed 2-0 in the second period but won after a reversal and then a takedown later in the third period. Hammonton led 21-17 after that, but Ocean City's Liam Cupit won by a pin at 138. He pinned his opponent in just 44 seconds, giving the Red Raiders a 23-21 lead.
"Ocean City is a strong program, and Coach Calhoun does a great job," Mauriello said. "They've got four or five really, really awesome, solid kids who will advance to regions, possibly states. We had to try to work around them and score points in the other matches, and we didn't score enough.
"It's all matchups. They matched up well (Tuesday), and Coach had a good plan against us. So, kudos to them."
Hammonton recently won all three matches in a quad-meet with Pinelands Regional, Keansburg and Central Regional. The Blue Devils also defeated Egg Harbor Township earlier in the season. The Eagles have some talent on their team, too.
"The season is going well," Mauriello said. "We need to continue to get better and clean up some things technically."
