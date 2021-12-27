Nick Devane leads Southern Regional to Score at the Shore win with all-around effort

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP – Nick Devane asked if he should smile for a photograph after the Southern Regional High School boys basketball team beat Mainland Regional on Monday afternoon.
With the way DeVane played, the only acceptable answer was a big wide grin.
The Southern senior guard scored 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had three assists and two blocks to propel the host Rams to a 61-45 win in a Score at the Shore holiday tournament quarterfinal.
“Nick really ignites us,” Southern coach John Pampalone said. “He’s our major energy guy. When he’s going, he’s right, the other players feed off of him. He can do a little bit of everything.”
Southern started fast Monday. The Rams jumped to a 14-2 lead. Devane sank a 3-pointer for the game’s first basket. The Rams came in with a lot of momentum because of their 59-55 overtime upset of Central Regional last Tuesday.
“We had a lot of energy after the last game,” Devane said. “We kept our heads straight. All the kids I play with are my best friends. Whenever one of us is scoring, we’re always getting hyped. That just makes our whole team’s energy better.”
Mainland rallied on several occasions. Jaime Tyson scored eight points during a 10-0 Mainland third-quarter run. The Mustangs trailed by 10 early in the fourth quarter when Devane sparked a 6-0 Southern run to put the Rams up 45-39 with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left.
He found Max DiPietro (11 points, five rebounds) open under the basket for layup. Devan then scored back-to-back baskets on driving layups. He also blocked two Mainland shots in the lane in the fourth quarter.
Senior point guard Jaden Anthony complemented Devine with 10 points, five rebounds and eight assists. The Rams (2-1) also benefitted from timely perimeter shooting from Josh Smith, who sank four 3-pointers and scored 12.
“We’re still finding ourselves,” Pampalone said of the Rams. “What we do have is veteran guards. Jaden is a four-year varsity starter. Nick is a three-year varsity starter. We have veteran guards and it’s allowing our young forwards time to grow.”
Southern will face Holy Spirit at 1:45 p.m. in a Score at the Shore semifinal Tuesday. Howell meets Lenape in the other semifinal at Noon. The Score at the Shore has become one of the highlights of the holiday tournament schedule. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 7 in The Press’ Elite 11. Lenape (3-0) is ranked No. 2.
“We try to get a pf mix teams,” Pampalone said. “We ty to bring in a few Cape-Atlantic League, a few Shore Conference and a few Olympic teams and try to give a wide variety. We have a nice field. (Tuesday) is going to be a great day of basketball.”
Mainland Regional 2 11 14 18 – 45
Southern Regional 11 18 10 22 – 61
MR-Ordille 3, Rodgers 6, Osunniyi 3, Tyson 14, Cook 17
SR-Devane 20, Anthony 10, Crowley 4, Savoy 2, Schubiger 2, DiePtro 11, Smith 12
