Nick Devane leads Southern Regional to Score at the Shore win with all-around effort

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP – Nick Devane asked if he should smile for a photograph after the Southern Regional High School boys basketball team beat Mainland Regional on Monday afternoon.

With the way DeVane played, the only acceptable answer was a big wide grin.

The Southern senior guard scored 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had three assists and two blocks to propel the host Rams to a 61-45 win in a Score at the Shore holiday tournament quarterfinal.

“Nick really ignites us,” Southern coach John Pampalone said. “He’s our major energy guy. When he’s going, he’s right, the other players feed off of him. He can do a little bit of everything.”

Southern started fast Monday. The Rams jumped to a 14-2 lead. Devane sank a 3-pointer for the game’s first basket. The Rams came in with a lot of momentum because of their 59-55 overtime upset of Central Regional last Tuesday.

“We had a lot of energy after the last game,” Devane said. “We kept our heads straight. All the kids I play with are my best friends. Whenever one of us is scoring, we’re always getting hyped. That just makes our whole team’s energy better.”