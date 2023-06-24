The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released new district and region alignments Thursday for the 2023-24 high school wrestling season.

The intention was to spread out the state's top programs, particularly the state's Non-Public powers. One major change is Camden Catholic moving from Region 7 to 8, where a majority of local teams compete.

St. John Vianney and Christian Brothers Academy will now be in Region 7 with Southern Regional. The three programs were some of the best in the state last season. Pinelands Regional and Barnegat will move from Region 8 to 7.

Last season, the Wildcats and Bengals competed in District 32, which featured 10 local teams. Replacing those two are Middle Township and Holy Sprit, which makes District 32 an all-Cape-Atlantic League district. The other teams: Oakcrest, Absegami. Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Mainland Regional, Lower Cape May Regional, Ocean City and St. Augustine Prep.

Buena Regional is moving from District 30 to 31. Cedar Creek, Millville, Vineland and Schalick/Cumberland are also in District 31. Pinelands, Barnegat, Lacey Township and Southern will be in District 25.

The top three wrestlers in each of the 32 districts advance to the one of the eight region tournaments. The top four in each region advance to the state tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Here is the full list of where local schools will be competing:

Region 7

District 25

Barnegat, Central Regional, Lacey Township, Manchester Township, Pinelands Regional, Southern Regional, Toms River East, Toms River North, Toms River South.

Region 8

District 30

Camden Catholic, Eastern, Hammonton, Highland/Triton, Overbrook, St. Joseph Academy, Timber Creek, Williamstown, Winslow.

District 31

Buena Regional, Cedar Creek, Delsea Regional, Gateway/Woodbury, Millville, Pennsville, Schalick/Cumberland, Vineland, Woodstown.

District 32

Absegami, Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Holy Spirit, Lower Cape May Regional, Mainland Regional, Middle Township, Oakcrest, Ocean City, St. Augustine Prep